South Korea's Soccer Team Boycotts Media Duties After Reporters Mock Captain's Military Service

South Korea's soccer team has boycotted media duties during the World Cup after reporters allegedly mocked captain Son Heung-min's military service. The incident has caused great shock and disappointment to the team, and the Korea Football Association will continue to prioritize the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment.

South Korea 's soccer team has boycotted media duties during the World Cup after reporters allegedly mocked captain Son Heung-min's military service . The incident occurred at the Estadio Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the team is currently training.

Military service is a contentious issue in South Korea, where all able-bodied men are required to complete approximately 21 months of service as part of efforts to maintain a deterrent against North Korea. However, exemptions are offered to athletes who win titles at the Asian Games or Olympic medals. Son and his teammates earned that right when they struck gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Korea Football Association expressed regret over the inappropriate remarks made by some media personnel during the national football team's training at the Guadalajara base camp. The association also requested media outlets to show greater consideration and a responsible attitude towards the squad. The team will, however, have to fulfill media duties mandated by FIFA. Son did undergo a three-week basic military training in South Korea, which involved being exposed to tear gas, live-fire drills, and 30-km hikes.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward completed the training stint in 2020 when the Premier League was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident has caused great shock and disappointment to the team, and the Korea Football Association will continue to prioritize the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment.

The team's decision to boycott media duties is seen as a way to protect the players from further stress and to maintain a positive atmosphere within the team. The incident has also sparked a debate about the role of media in the World Cup and the need for greater respect and consideration towards the players and the teams.

The Korea Football Association has requested media outlets to show greater consideration and a responsible attitude towards the squad, and the team will continue to prioritize the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment. The incident has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere within the team and the need for greater respect and consideration towards the players and the teams.

The Korea Football Association will continue to prioritize the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment, and the team will continue to fulfill media duties mandated by FIFA. The incident has caused great shock and disappointment to the team, and the Korea Football Association will continue to work towards creating a healthy media environment and protecting the players from further stress.

The team's decision to boycott media duties is seen as a way to protect the players from further stress and to maintain a positive atmosphere within the team. The incident has also sparked a debate about the role of media in the World Cup and the need for greater respect and consideration towards the players and the teams





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