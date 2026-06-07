South Korea's Cosmetics Exports Surge, Becoming Top Consumer Goods Export

South Korean cosmetics exports jumped in the first five months of the year, making beauty products the country's leading consumer export item, overtaking agricultural and fishery products for the first time in three years.

South Korea 's cosmetics exports have shown remarkable growth in the early months of the year, solidifying the nation's position as a global beauty powerhouse. According to data from the trade, industry and resources ministry, outbound shipments of Korean beauty products reached US$5.6 billion during the January to May period.

This represents a significant increase from the US$4.6 billion recorded in the same timeframe a year earlier. The surge highlights the expanding international demand for Korean skincare and makeup, often driven by the popular 'K-beauty' trend characterized by innovative formulations and effective products. The robust performance has propelled cosmetics to become the leading export item among South Korea's five major consumer goods categories, which include agricultural and fishery products, fashion apparel, household goods, and pharmaceuticals.

This marks a notable shift, as agricultural and fishery products had previously held the top spot for three consecutive years. The growth is particularly impressive given the challenges in some key markets. While exports to China, traditionally one of the largest overseas markets for Korean cosmetics, have declined, demand in Europe and the United States has continued to expand. This diversification of export destinations has helped cushion the impact of the Chinese market slowdown.

The overall export trend shows that South Korea's beauty industry is resilient and adaptable, capable of capturing new consumer bases across different regions. The sector's success is underpinned by strong branding, investment in research and development, and the global appeal of Korean pop culture, which has heavily influenced beauty standards and routines worldwide. The milestone of surpassing US$10 billion in annual cosmetics exports was first achieved in 2024, and the industry reached an all-time high of US$11.4 billion in 2025.

These figures underscore the sustained upward trajectory of the sector. The government and industry stakeholders are likely to view this performance as a validation of their strategies to promote Korean brands internationally. Looking ahead, maintaining this growth will require continued innovation, navigating geopolitical trade dynamics, and addressing potential saturation in some markets.

The shift in the ranking of export categories reflects a broader transformation in South Korea's export economy, with high-value-added manufactured goods like cosmetics gaining prominence over traditional agricultural exports





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