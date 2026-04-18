South Korea Pledges Tangible Contribution to Strait of Hormuz Navigation Security

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declared the nation's readiness to make a substantial contribution to securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz at a virtual summit co-chaired by France and the UK. The President highlighted the strait's critical importance for South Korea's energy imports and global supply chains, expressing concern over its disruption and proposing international cooperation for stability.

President Lee Jae Myung has affirmed South Korea 's commitment to actively contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at a virtual summit on Friday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Lee articulated Seoul's deep concern over the disruptions to global trade and supply chains stemming from the strait's closure.

The Republic of Korea, a nation heavily reliant on oil imports with approximately 70 percent of its crude oil passing through this vital waterway, views the stability of the Strait of Hormuz as directly impacting its energy security, petrochemical industry, and the daily lives of its citizens. President Lee emphasized that South Korea is not merely a passive observer but a key stakeholder prepared to make a tangible contribution to safeguarding this crucial global artery. During the videoconference, which included representatives from approximately 50 countries, President Lee was among the first to speak, highlighting the broader implications of the strait's blockade. He proposed that the international community collaborate to swiftly resolve the current impasse and establish a robust management mechanism to ensure the strait's continued stability. The President underscored the significance of the Strait of Hormuz as a public asset and a fundamental pillar supporting global supply chains, expressing alarm at how its blockage is jeopardizing energy, financial, industrial, and food security worldwide. Furthermore, he drew attention to the precarious conditions faced by sailors, including South Korean nationals, who are stranded in the strait, emphasizing the insufficient guarantees for their safety and well-being. The summit provided a platform for participating nations to share their assessments of the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz. A consensus emerged to foster both diplomatic and military cooperation to secure freedom of navigation and ensure safety in the waterway, with an aim to build trust in the post-conflict era. Following the summit, President Lee reinforced these sentiments on X, stating that the stability of the waters and the guarantee of free passage are paramount to South Korea's economy and its people's livelihoods. He pledged that, as a globally responsible nation, South Korea would uphold its role in ensuring freedom of navigation in the strait in accordance with international law. Looking ahead, President Lee announced plans for South Korea to actively explore avenues for enhanced diplomatic and military cooperation to prepare for any future shifts in the regional dynamics. He committed to taking a leading role in international endeavors aimed at upholding the principle of free international navigation and ensuring the resilience of global supply chains. The summit, co-chaired by French President Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer, with in-person attendance from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saw participation from 49 countries and two international organizations, including Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Iraq, and Singapore. This gathering followed earlier diplomatic efforts, such as a virtual meeting of military chiefs hosted by France and a foreign ministers’ meeting led by Britain. The urgency of the situation was underscored by Iran's announcement on the same day that the Strait of Hormuz would be completely open to all commercial vessels, coinciding with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The United States is not involved in the strategic planning for this initiative, which has been termed the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative





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