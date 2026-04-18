South Korea Grapples with Ethics and Safety of Human Tissue-Based Aesthetic Treatments

South Korea's beauty industry is facing scrutiny over the use of human-derived extracellular matrix (ECM) skin boosters. These products, made from donated human skin, are raising ethical and safety concerns as they enter the market, prompting calls for stricter regulations and a review of current oversight which focuses on transplant compatibility rather than aesthetic application. Public opinion and expert discussions highlight the need for clear guidelines to balance therapeutic use with commercial interests and prevent the exploitation of donated human tissue.

South Korea's burgeoning aesthetics industry is facing mounting criticism and regulatory scrutiny over the increasing use of human-derived materials, specifically extracellular matrix (ECM) skin boosters derived from donated human skin.

These products, marketed as sophisticated alternatives to synthetic or bioengineered injectables, have seen a significant rise in their numbers, with projections indicating up to seven new products could launch by the end of 2026, following their initial introduction in 2024. Despite their growing prevalence, these human tissue-based products currently occupy a precarious regulatory gray area. Concerns regarding safety and ethical implications have been voiced by various stakeholders, including legal experts and patient advocates, while government authorities are adopting a cautious approach. The issue gained prominence during a parliamentary audit in October and was further debated at a forum convened at the National Assembly on April 16. During this forum, a consensus emerged among experts and government officials on the urgent need to establish clearer guidelines for the regulation of donated human tissue used in both medical and commercial applications. Kwon Dong-ju, a lawyer with Seoul-based firm Yoon and Yang, highlighted the inadequacy of current oversight, which is largely confined to infection control and contamination prevention. He pointed out the absence of comprehensive standards for biological safety and clinical trials, which are typically mandatory for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Kwon asserted that while conventional medical devices undergo extensive testing and significant investment before market approval, certain human tissue-based products are subject to comparatively less stringent standards. The current classification of these products as tissue transplants, rather than medical devices, has led to a regulatory focus primarily on transplant compatibility. Critics contend that this narrow focus fails to adequately address the actual application of these boosters, which closely resembles that of conventional aesthetic injectables. A significant ethical consideration raised by some forum participants revolves around the potential for profiting from donations made for personal or religious reasons. There is a fear that commercializing these materials could negatively impact the rate of body donations in South Korea, which currently stands at a modest 200 cases annually. ECM skin boosters function by introducing extracellular materials, such as collagen, extracted from deeper skin layers, predominantly sourced from donated cadavers. The production process involves multiple steps, including freezing, drying, pulverizing, and cell removal. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, these materials are currently imported, and domestically donated bodies are not utilized for this specific purpose. Initially developed for reconstructive surgical procedures, including breast reconstruction and the treatment of burn injuries, these biomaterials have recently permeated the broader aesthetics market, fueled by escalating consumer demand. Dr. Yoo Byung-wook, a professor at Soonchunhyang University Hospital, noted the challenging position of clinicians who, facing patient requests, find it difficult to refuse the use of human-derived materials. Further underscoring public sentiment, a survey conducted by Professor Lee Dong-han of Sookmyung Women’s University revealed that a significant majority, 60.9 percent of 1,034 adult respondents, expressed support for a ban or stringent restrictions on the aesthetic use of human tissue. Government officials have acknowledged the validity of both ethical and safety concerns. However, they also recognize the practical complexities in differentiating between legitimate medical treatments, such as burn care or acne scar revision, and purely aesthetic procedures. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has indicated a commitment to a prudent regulatory approach, aiming to define the scope and level of regulation without compromising essential therapeutic applications. Concurrently, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is actively reviewing measures to curb the advertising of procedures that utilize these materials for cosmetic purposes





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Human Tissue Aesthetics Industry Skin Boosters Regulation Ethics

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