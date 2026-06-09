South Korea Approves $350 Billion Investment Plan to Secure Favorable US Trade Terms

South Korea's cabinet has approved a presidential decree outlining a $350 billion strategic investment plan in the United States, a key component of a bilateral trade agreement aimed at avoiding higher US tariffs. The decree defines 'commercial reasonableness' for $200 billion in direct investments and details a $150 billion commitment to shipbuilding cooperation. A state-backed investment corporation will be established to manage these funds over a 20-year period. This move follows US threats to raise tariffs and comes after South Korea's National Assembly passed enabling legislation with bipartisan support.

SEOUL: The South Korea n government took a decisive step Tuesday toward implementing a landmark $350 billion investment pledge to the United States, with the cabinet approving a presidential decree that formalizes the terms of the sprawling agreement.

The decree is a critical piece of legal machinery required to activate the investment framework, which was negotiated last year as part of a broad trade deal between South Korea and the United States. At its core, the plan represents a major financial commitment by Seoul to secure more favorable tariff terms and protect its export-driven economy, particularly its vital automobile industry, from the threat of punitive US duties.

The decree provides granular detail on how the vast sum will be allocated and governed, moving the ambitious proposal from political promise to operational blueprint. The largest portion of the investment, $200 billion, is earmarked for direct investments in strategic US industries. A central and contentious element of the decree is its specific definition of "commercial reasonableness," the standard that will determine which projects qualify for funding.

South Korea defined a commercially reasonable project as one projected to generate sufficient revenue to entirely cover both the principal and the interest costs of the investment over the project's lifespan. This financial benchmark underscores Seoul's intent to pursue projects with viable business models, though it allows for the lifespan of projects to be determined through future negotiations with Washington.

This clause introduces a degree of flexibility, suggesting that political or strategic considerations could influence the final duration of certain investments alongside the stipulated financial criteria. Beyond the direct industrial investments, South Korea also committed $150 billion to shipbuilding-related cooperation. This substantial allocation is directly linked to the pursuit of more favorable tariff terms under the trade agreement, aiming to bolster a sector where both nations have significant commercial and strategic interests.

To manage this monumental 20-year financial undertaking, the decree outlines the creation of a new state-backed investment corporation. This entity will be tasked with sourcing, evaluating, and executing the investments, operating with a mandate that extends across two decades. The formation of such a corporation centralizes control and ensures long-term institutional capacity to meet the pledge. The investment plan was formulated under significant pressure.

In January, US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on a wide array of South Korean goods, including automobiles, to 25%, up from the 15% cap established by the pending trade framework. He cited the failure of South Korea's legislature to enact the necessary domestic laws to put the tariff agreement into effect. That legislative hurdle was cleared in March when the National Assembly passed a special bill endorsing the investment plan with rare bipartisan support.

The cabinet's approval of the implementing decree now sets the stage for the final administrative steps needed to launch the investment corporation and begin disbursing funds, marking a pivotal moment in the economic relationship between the two allied nations





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