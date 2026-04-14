Sony WF-1000XM6 Review: Refined Sound and Familiar Strengths

A review of the Sony WF-1000XM6, the latest generation of Sony's premium true wireless earbuds, detailing the design changes, sound quality, noise cancellation performance, and overall value.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 , while bearing a numerical designation, is actually the fifth generation of Sony 's premium true wireless stereo earbuds. As with their previous flagship audio products, Sony has clearly invested in delivering a top-tier experience with these new earbud offerings. The most immediate question surrounding these new earbuds, given their updated design, is how they perform in practice. Examining the design changes is crucial in understanding the evolution of this product line.

Compared to the 2023 WF-1000XM5, the WF-1000XM6 present a striking departure in appearance. Gone is the previous model's angular, concentric-shaped casing. In its place, Sony has opted for a design best described as a geometrically symmetrical box. While maintaining a rounded profile, akin to a pill shape, the edges are now sharper and more pronounced, offering a more secure grip when held. The rear of the charging case houses the USB-C charging port and the pairing button. Colour options include Black and Platinum Silver; the review unit was the Platinum Silver variant.

The charging cradle also houses the WF-1000XM6 earbuds, which have undergone a complete redesign. The earbuds themselves feature a bean-shaped rear section, designed to improve grip and handling, further enhanced by a small indent. The eartips, a key element of comfort and sound isolation, are still constructed from memory foam, as opposed to silicone. The use of memory foam, while providing a comfortable and effective seal, has historically been a point of concern for durability, with the eartips of the XM4 and XM5 models needing frequent replacement. The overall build of both the case and earbuds feels premium.

Diving directly into the performance aspects of the WF-1000XM6, the audio experience is the main focus. Echoing the design philosophy of its predecessors, the WF-1000XM6 places a strong emphasis on the clarity of the mid and high frequencies. This generation, the sound feels richer and more balanced. This results in the listening experience feeling warmer and open. This sound profile enhances the delivery of various tracks, allowing the listener to clearly hear the nuances. Vocals are also elevated. The sound staging has been improved over the WF-1000XM5.

Sony's renowned Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) remains a standout feature. The level of noise suppression provided by the WF and WH series headphones from Sony is often unmatched in the market. This is a key selling point for Sony and the WF-1000XM6 continues that legacy with exceptional performance. The clarity in both the mids and highs provides a more complete listening experience. Even at high volumes, the audio remains clear. The overall sound profile is geared towards a balanced experience.

However, a few drawbacks detract from an otherwise positive experience. Despite a larger profile compared to its predecessor, the WF-1000XM6 are still susceptible to accidental taps. This can lead to unwanted activation or deactivation of the ANC, as well as unintended pausing of music playback. Also, the size of the charging case has increased. The new design is noticeably larger than the previous generation’s, which is a bit of an irony, especially considering that Sony previously focused on reducing the form factor.

Regarding the audio profile, Sony's default sound signature results in a less pronounced bass response. The lows don't have the same impact, and the lower frequencies lack some punch. This can affect tracks with significant bass content. For example, some may find the impact of the bass lacking in certain songs.

Considering the improvements across the board, the WF-1000XM6 is a significant upgrade. The Sony WF-1000XM6 is priced at RM1,599 but is currently available on the brand’s official product page for RM1,399, which is the same price that the WF-1000XM5 retailed at. While the sound signature is balanced, the overall profile is geared toward the mid and high frequencies. At the end of the day, these are still great sounding earbuds, and if you aren't already on the Sony WF series bandwagon, you can jump on with this.





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