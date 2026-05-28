Sony Unveils New BRAVIA TVs and Wireless Audio System for Enhanced Home Cinema Experience

Sony has launched the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II televisions, along with the BRAVIA Theatre Trio wireless audio system, focusing on color accuracy, brightness, and immersion for a cinema-like viewing experience at home.

Sony has introduced a new range of home entertainment products, spearheaded by the new BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II televisions, accompanied by the BRAVIA Theatre Trio wireless audio system.

The company aims to replicate a cinema-like experience at home by emphasizing color accuracy, brightness, immersion, and creator-intended picture and sound reproduction. Both newly announced TVs are equipped with a proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system, independently controlling red, green, and blue LED light sources. This enables the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II to achieve the largest color volume seen on a Sony consumer television, enhancing contrast precision, brightness control, and viewing angles.

Sony claims this independent RGB LED control produces purer colors than conventional Mini LED displays, maintaining better color reproduction and gradation even in bright living room environments. Both TVs also feature Sony's X-Wide Angle Pro technology for consistent colors across wider viewing positions. Audio-wise, the TVs include full-range speakers, AI-powered Voice Zoom 3 dialogue enhancement, and evolved 3D Surround Upscaling for wider virtual surround sound.

They also come with cinema-focused software features like My Cinema mode, Ambient Optimization, and 'Studio Calibrated' presets for streaming services. Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS, and IMAX Enhanced is included. The BRAVIA 9 II sits at the top of Sony's new TV lineup, offered in sizes up to 115 inches. It uses newly developed LED controllers for advanced backlight precision, enabling better brightness management and wider color reproduction through RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro technologies.

It also introduces Immersive Black Screen Pro, a glare-resistant and low-reflection screen treatment preserving deeper black levels in brightly lit rooms. The BRAVIA 7 II, available in sizes from 50 to 98 inches, retains the core True RGB LED technology and cinema-focused software experience of the BRAVIA 9 II. The BRAVIA Theatre Trio, a premium wireless home theatre system, was developed specifically for large-screen setups in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

It uses a three-speaker configuration with dedicated front left, front right, and center channels, delivering clearer dialogue and a wider soundstage. Its headline feature is 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, generating up to 24 phantom speakers virtually around the room. The system also includes a USB Type-C calibration microphone for accurate room tuning and supports Dolby Atmos, DTS, and IMAX Enhanced.

Sony has announced that the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II will be available in Malaysia from late June 2026, with the BRAVIA Theatre Trio following in early July 2026. Local pricing for all three products has yet to be announced





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Sony BRAVIA 9 II BRAVIA 7 II BRAVIA Theatre Trio Home Entertainment Cinema-Style Viewing Experience

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