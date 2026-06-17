Sonny Bagel Shop Review: Chewy Bagels and Long Queues in Petaling Jaya

A review of the newly opened Sonny Bagel Shop in Petaling Jaya, highlighting its artisanal bagel-making process, diverse menu including Holy Lox and Strawberry Matcha, and the challenges of high demand leading to sell-outs.

After 56 years on Penang's Jalan Burma, popular Apong Guan is said to be relocating to Kuala Lumpur in August. Don't mess with the Holy Lox ; the classic pairing of smoked salmon and cream cheese works in harmony with the chewy bagel.

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. PETALING JAYA, June 17 - Mention a bagel and two words immediately come to mind: chewy and long queue. Sure enough, that's what you get at Sonny Bagel Shop, the latest addition to the Klang Valley's booming bagel scene and there's a reason for this if you read further along.

Since it just opened, the overwhelming response fueled by hype and curiosity, has caused long wait times. For this review, I visited three times. The sweet spot is definitely early when they open for a quick breakfast as their dine-in area isn't very large. Baking seven bagel flavours fresh every day - plain, sesame, everything, black olive, poppy seed, Cheddar jalapeno and cinnamon raisin - is a hefty task.

Bagels take time and space, making them unlike a normal bakery that can easily churn out trays of shio pan. The dough needs to be mixed and proofed overnight. Once ready, it must be rolled and shaped by hand, risen again, boiled and baked. Make your choice of bagel from oven baked to wood fired versions to pair with your choice of spread or fillings in a sandwich.

These multiple procedures mean some bagel shops run out of bagels quickly if time, space, or manpower hampers them. The menu offers many permutations: you can have your bagel with a choice of spreads, in a sandwich (sweet or savoury), or even as a pizza. The wood-fired bagel is randomly selected; for instance, one time it might be the poppy seed bagel and another time the plain bagel.

Your friend is the cashier in this case, guiding you on which types of bagels fit your sandwich choice or even spreads. Decked out in American diner vibes and that eye catching green colour, the seating area is comfortable for a quick bite. Pricing ranges from a straightforward bagel with butter or jam (fig or strawberry) for RM14 to the Holy Lox (smoked salmon and cream cheese) or the Philly Cheesesteak (beef, cheddar, and pickle) for RM34 each.

It's impossible to eat my way through the whole menu but favourites I would return for again and again are the Holy Lox (RM34), Happy Mushroom (RM27) and Strawberry Matcha (RM24). Holy Lox is the classic pairing of smoked salmon with a smear of scallion cream cheese and sprigs of fresh dill, capers and red onion add a slight piquancy to cut through the richness.

Because it's served separately rather than as a stacked sandwich, this makes it easier to slowly relish the crispy crust with the chewiness. Happy Mushroom will definitely perk up your day with its mushrooms, mozzarella, and rocket, served with creamy aioli and a fluffy black olive bagel. Happy Mushroom isn't the type to make you hallucinate but these well-sautéed mushrooms, stringy double mozzarella, hash brown and a healthy green dose of rocket will make you smile.

One note though: the aioli seems light on truffle, but that's not a bad thing, as too much would make this bagel sandwich feel artificial. Philly Cheesesteak did not impress but is a substantial sandwich to start the day. Philly Cheesesteak (RM34) failed to impress, the whole pairing of sliced beef, caramelised onion, capsicum, jalapeño, and double Cheddar did not work together cohesively. To balance the savoury choices, my pick for something sweet would be the glorious Strawberry Matcha (RM24).

A generous matcha cream cheese with chopped pistachios was the highlight of this cinnamon raisin bagel sandwich, which gained a fruity sweetness from the strawberry jam. I would have thought the flavour of a cinnamon raisin bagel would clash, but the cinnamon flavour is mild enough not to be intrusive. Strawberry Matcha (left) is the kind of bagel that you will want to eat on repeat.

The classic Peanut Butter & Jam (right) works here with a thick, fragrant peanut butter. Other sweet choices include a Maple Pecan and a classic pairing of Peanut Butter & Jam (RM18), which delivers with a thick, fragrant peanut butter. Java fanatics will be happy to hear that their coffee is also pretty good as the people behind this bagel shop operate Optimist Coffee.

As the bagel shop is right at the back of JAM PJ (formerly Gasket Alley), the fastest way to access it from the front is to walk down the side lane used for parking. Check the bagel shop's Instagram for updates to stay informed as they tend to sell out before closing time. Look for the bagel shop on the lower level of JAM PJ, which is best accessed via the side lane for parking





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Bagels Sonny Bagel Shop Petaling Jaya Food Review Holy Lox

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