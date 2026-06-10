Somalia's World Cup Referee Returns Home After U.S. Denial, Vows to Return in 2030

Somalia's celebrated referee Omar Artan received a hero's welcome in Mogadishu after being barred from entering the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The CAF 2025 Referee of the Year, who was denied entry on security grounds, pledged to officiate at the next tournament.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned to Mogadishu on June 10 after being denied entry to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

More than 100 supporters greeted him at Aden Abdulle International Airport, waving national flags as he arrived on a Turkish Airlines flight. Artan told journalists he remains determined to officiate at the next World Cup in 2030, stating, "I will be at the next World Cup and will continue to make Somalia proud... Despite what has happened to me, I am not discouraged.

" Artan, who was named CAF's men's referee of the year in 2025, had been part of the 52-referee roster selected for the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. However, U.S. authorities barred his entry on Saturday after his arrival at Miami International Airport. A U.S. State Department official explained to AFP that Artan was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations," rendering him ineligible for admission.

This decision sparked outrage in Somalia, where his selection had been a source of national pride. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had previously called Artan "a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis.

" The incident has drawn condemnation from Somali officials, including Mogadishu government representative Mohamed Said, who stated at the airport: "They wronged him in a way that hurts everybody that is concerned about humanity. " Artan's exclusion from the World Cup underscores the complex intersection of sports diplomacy and security policies. Despite the setback, his supporters view his resilience as a testament to Somali perseverance on the global stage.

The episode also raises questions about how nations balance security concerns with the inclusive spirit of international sporting events. Artan's journey from a conflict-affected nation to the pinnacle of international refereeing reflects Somalia's broader aspirations for normalization and recognition. His appointment was seen as a milestone for a country with no FIFA ranking due to decades of civil war. The U.S. denial, while.security-driven, risks alienating a population that sees football as a unifying force.

As preparations for the 2026 World Cup proceed, the controversy surrounding Artan highlights the fragile relationship between geopolitics and sports. His vow to return in 2030 signals an unwavering commitment to both his profession and his homeland, inspiring many across Africa and the diaspora





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