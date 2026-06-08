Somalia's First World Cup Referee Denied Entry to U.S. Amid Stricter Immigration Policies

A Somali referee, set to be the first from his country to officiate at the FIFA World Cup, was denied entry into the United States due to vetting concerns, highlighting the impact of strict immigration policies on the tournament. Meanwhile, a doping ban for a Bolivian midfielder was reduced.

The United States Customs and Border Protection denied entry to a Somali referee scheduled to officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The referee, identified by media reports as Omar Artan, arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to unspecified vetting concerns.

Despite holding a valid visa and being set to make history as Somalia's first World Cup referee, Artan was turned back. This incident highlights the broader impact of the Trump administration's strict immigration policies, including a travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, which has raised concerns among international World Cup attendees.

Separately, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the doping ban of Bolivia midfielder Alejandro Céspedes from 24 to 15 months, allowing him to return to play earlier than initially imposed





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FIFA World Cup Somalia Referee Immigration U.S. Customs Vetting Travel Ban Trump Administration Doping Bolivia

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