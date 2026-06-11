Somali referee denied entry to U.S. appointed to officiate UEFA Super Cup

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was expected to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to U.S., has been appointed to officiate next month's UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa. Artan, 34, was named among match officials for the World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after U.S. authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa. European soccer's governing body said on Thursday that his appointment for the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies. The August 12 match in Salzburg pits Champions League winners Paris St Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was expected to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to U.S., has been appointed to officiate next month's UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa .

Artan, 34, was named among match officials for the World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after U.S. authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa. European soccer's governing body said on Thursday that his appointment for the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies.

The August 12 match in Salzburg pits Champions League winners Paris St Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa





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Somali Referee U.S. Denied Entry 2026 FIFA World Cup UEFA Super Cup Paris St Germain Aston Villa European Soccer Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Cooperation Agreement

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