Soldier Faces Multiple Charges Including Sexual Assault of Minors in Melaka

A 23-year-old soldier has pleaded not guilty to sexual offences against two underage girls and the possession of obscene materials, with the court setting strict bail conditions.

A 23-year-old soldier, identified as Muhammad Fudhail Fathollah Hamdan, appeared before the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh on Tuesday to face serious criminal charges. The accused entered a plea of not guilty to a total of three charges, which include two counts of physically abusive sexual conduct directed at two underage girls, as well as an additional count regarding the possession of obscene materials. The legal proceedings were presided over by Judge Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin.

According to the investigation details presented in court, the alleged sexual offences occurred on April 12 at approximately 4:30 pm. The prosecution claims that the soldier targeted a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old girl, allegedly dragging them into an unoccupied residential property located within the Kem Terendak army camp in Sungai Udang, Melaka Tengah district. These charges were brought under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, a severe legislation that underscores the gravity of crimes against minors. If found guilty, the accused faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and mandatory whipping. Beyond the sexual assault charges, the defendant is also facing legal repercussions for the possession of illicit digital content. During a police inspection conducted at the Melaka police contingent headquarters on April 13 at around 8:00 pm, authorities seized a mobile phone belonging to the accused. Upon examination, law enforcement officials allegedly discovered obscene images and videos stored on the device. This specific charge falls under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three years of imprisonment, a significant fine, or a combination of both if a conviction is secured. The prosecution team, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Qaiyyum Ramlan, highlighted the evidence collected during the initial investigation. The accused is being legally defended by Amritpal Singh, who stood before the court to address the bail conditions on behalf of his client. Following the arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defense, Judge Raja Noor Adilla granted bail for the accused set at RM8,000, contingent upon the provision of one surety. To ensure the safety of the victims and the integrity of the ongoing judicial process, the court imposed strict conditions on the soldier. Specifically, he is strictly prohibited from attempting to contact, intimidate, or approach the young victims or any individuals slated as prosecution witnesses. Furthermore, as part of his bail obligations, the accused is required to report to his nearest police station on a monthly basis until the conclusion of the trial. The court has officially scheduled the next mention of the case for May 26 to allow for further documentation and trial preparations. The gravity of these allegations has sparked local concern regarding the safety of minors within military housing areas, and the legal community will be closely watching the developments of this case as it proceeds through the Malaysian justice system





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