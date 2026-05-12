SoftBank's 11% stake in OpenAI could be worth US$80 billion at the end of March

An analyst has estimated that SoftBank's 11% stake in OpenAI would be worth US$80 billion at the end of March, up from US$54.4 billion at the end of December. The company is expected to report another robust quarterly profit on Wednesday as it benefits from its growing OpenAI bet.

An analyst has estimated that SoftBank's 11% stake in OpenAI would be worth US$80 billion at the end of March. While SoftBank's 'all-in' bet on OpenAI has proven lucrative so far, concerns are increasing over the debt it is taking on to fund it.

Across the group SoftBank is expected to report a net profit of ¥236 billion in the January-March quarter, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by LSEG. The company's earnings are quite volatile from quarter to quarter and are at times way off analyst estimates.

However, stock investors are buying into SoftBank's prospects for now, with its shares soaring. Some see more upside to come





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