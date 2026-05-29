Social Security Organisation to roll out Lindung 24 Jam scheme from June 1

The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) is set to roll out its Lindung 24 Jam scheme from June 1, offering round-the-clock protection for employees with the cost of medical treatment also covered by PERKESO.

PETALING JAYA: J. Bala, 43, was riding his motorcycle home after running errands earlier this year when it suddenly began to pour. However, the slippery roads caused his vehicle to veer out of control and crash, leaving him with a broken leg.

He wanted to make a claim with the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) but a friend said that it was not possible as the incident was not in line with his scope of work. Bala's predicament however, may soon become a thing of the past with PERKESO set to roll out its Lindung 24 Jam scheme from June 1. The scheme offers round-the-clock protection for employees, with the cost of medical treatment also covered by PERKESO.

Employees will pay slightly more for the extra coverage. Worker unions have welcomed the move, but are urging the government to consider subsidising early contributions to ensure it does not impact monthly employee wages. National Union of Transport Equipment and Allied Industries Workers secretary-general N. Gopal Kishnam said employees have been looking forward to the scheme as the majority do not have sufficient insurance coverage.

The majority of the 16 million workers, including migrant workers, do not have enough coverage because of the financial constraints or insufficient income, he said. Since this additional premium would be deducted from wages, he expressed the union's full support for the immediate implementation of the scheme. Maybe for a start the government can subsidise a certain percentage of the additional contribution for the next five years, he said.

The National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJM) said the scheme is crucial as journalists require continuous protection at all times, given the unpredictable nature of news reporting. At present, not all journalists have full insurance coverage due to economic constraints faced by media organisations and media practitioners themselves, said NUJM general secretary Teh Athira Mohammed Yusof. We also hope the government can consider subsidising initial contribution deductions among media practitioners, she said during an interview.

Greater awareness programmes and outreach efforts are similarly needed, especially on the importance of social protection and insurance coverage as many journalists and media workers carrying out duties on the ground are still underpaid and may not prioritise insurance contributions, Teh Athira added. A human resources professional who wanted to be known as James said that while payments for the scheme would be deducted from the employee's salaries, it was still worth it for the overall protection offered.

Yes, employers do not bear the cost. However, employees do get better overall coverage regardless if accidents happen outside working hours, he said





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Security Organisation Lindung 24 Jam Scheme PERKESO Round-The-Clock Protection Medical Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian authorities use dashcam and social media footage to fine litterbugsMalaysian authorities are using dashboard camera footage and social media clips to track down and penalise litterbugs. The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) are sharing data to identify vehicle registration plates of offenders. Offenders may face up to 12 hours of community service. Recent cases in Alor Setar and Shah Alam demonstrate the use of CCTV footage and live surveillance. The public is urged to submit evidence via the e-Aduan SWCorp portal.

Read more »

RSS facility boosts Kudat’s maritime securityKUDAT: The presence of security forces and the operation of the Remote Sensor Site (RSS) facility on Pulau Balambangan not only strengthens the country’s maritime defence but also provides signi

Read more »

Security guard gets four months’ jail for hitting wifeSe7en, 41, tied the knot with Lee, 42, in a glitzy ceremony in May 2023 after dating for about eight years.

Read more »

Workers Face Higher Monthly Salary Deductions Under PERKESO's New Lindung 24 Jam SchemeWorkers will face higher monthly salary deductions from June under PERKESO’s new Lindung 24 Jam scheme, which will provide round-the-clock protection to about nine million contributors. The scheme covers accidents occurring outside working hours and within Malaysia, including accidents at home, road accidents unrelated to work travel, injuries sustained during personal activities, and other incidents not connected to employment. Employers are responsible for deducting the contributions for the scheme from employees’ wages and remitting them to PERKESO each month.

Read more »