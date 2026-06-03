Social media platform removes posts promoting unapproved injections of experimental drugs

A social media platform has removed several posts promoting unapproved injections of experimental drugs known as Reta Pens. The Health Ministry has confirmed that retatrutide is not registered with Malaysia's Drug Control Authority and was not permitted for sale in the country.

A social media platform has removed several posts promoting unapproved injections of experimental drugs known as Reta Pens . An alert on the platform read: This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines.

For more information, we invite you to review our community guidelines, the alert read. However, checks showed that one could still access earlier promotional videos through links to sellers' profiles. On Monday, The Star reported that Reta Pens were rapidly gaining traction on social media and being sold on the black market, with influencers and vendors touting it as a next-generation weight-loss injection capable of delivering dramatic results.

Reta Pens, which refers to Retatrutide, is a triple hormone receptor agonist that mimics three gut hormones to reduce hunger, slow digestion and increase fat burning. Although the drug remains under regulatory review worldwide, it is already being marketed online as the next miracle slimming jab.

Checks showed sellers offering retatrutide in pre-filled injection pens and vials which was widely available through social media and other online platforms with prices ranging from RM250 for a 10mg dose to as high as RM788. Retatrutide is being developed by an American pharmaceutical company as an experimental obesity treatment which has been reported to help patients lose up to 28.3% of their body weight.

It has yet to receive approval from health regulators, including the United States Food and Drug Administration FDA and Malaysia's Health Ministry, for public use. The Health Ministry has confirmed that retatrutide is not registered with Malaysia's Drug Control Authority DCA and was not permitted for sale in the country. Its Pharmaceutical Services Programme said the prohibition extends beyond sales to include the importation, marketing and supply of the substance in Malaysia.

To date, one warning letter has been issued and 51 listings linked to retatrutide have been removed from social media and e-commerce platforms. As retatrutide has not been registered by the DCA, the Health Ministry is unable to verify the safety, quality or efficacy of products claiming to contain the substance, including those sold online





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