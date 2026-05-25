Social Exchange Platform Launched by Securities Commission to Improve Charity Fundraising and Social Outcomes

The Securities Commission's Social Exchange platform aims to organize and standardize charity fundraising while providing measurable outcomes. The platform is set to attract donations from both institutional and individual donors, while strengthening governance and reporting standards for the third sector.

The launch of the Social Exchange platform by the Securities Commission (SC) aims to solve public concerns regarding charity fundraising and support social outcomes in a more organized and accountable manner.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong emphasized the importance of establishing a structured and transparent avenue for charity funding, technology, and purpose. The government has allocated RM2 million for the SC to improve Malaysia's social impact ecosystem. The SC is taking a phased approach to develop the Social Exchange, focusing on charitable fundraising in the first phase, followed by social impact, community-based, and climate-related outcomes. Corporate donors have committed RM60,000 to support eligible social impact projects.

The SC chairman, Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi, stated that the platform gives non-profit organizations the ability to raise funds for eligible projects while providing clearer visibility to donors. The platform aims to consolidate available resources through a regulated structure that enhances transparency, strengthens credibility, and builds public trust. The SC is also seeking to ensure market readiness and long-term sustainability by refining the framework, Mohammad Faiz added





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Exchange Platform Securities Commission Charity Fundraising Social Outcomes Malaysia Organized Accountable Transparent Phased Approach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ban on Social Media for Those Under 16 has Little Effect on Youth Usage: SurveyA survey finds that only 26% of young Australians between the ages of 10 and 16 have been significantly affected by the ban on social media platforms, while 61% report not being affected.

Read more »

Under-16 Social Media Ban: Malaysians must verify age using MyKad or passport from 1 JuneTeo Nie Ching says Malaysians may need MyKad or passport for age verification on social media platform from 1 June, but MCMC hasn’t specify the tech yet.

Read more »

Former beauty make-up influencer returns to social media, calls on fans for trustA former top beauty make-up influencer who disappeared from social media for three years has reappeared on a new account, expressing gratitude for her fans' concern and asking them to place their trust in her while discussing her reasons behind the hiatus.

Read more »

Filem Director Rebukes Copious Camcord of Film Clips In Theaters and Social MediaGhaz Abu Bakar, the film director, reprimands individuals who video record clips of films in theaters and upload them on social media. Addressing the issue as a serious breach, he highlights the importance of respecting copyrights.

Read more »