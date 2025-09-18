Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Benchmarks Suggest Performance Parity With Apple Silicon

Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip has shown impressive performance in benchmarks, potentially rivaling Apple’s silicon.

Qualcomm 's next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 , has made an appearance in fresh benchmarks, and the results suggest it could be narrowing the performance gap with Apple's silicon. Discovered within an upcoming Xiaomi device, the chip achieved scores that put it in close contention with Apple's latest processors. The Geekbench 6.4 listing associates the chip with a Xiaomi model codenamed 25113PN0EC, widely believed to be the standard Xiaomi 17.

This test unit featured 16GB of RAM and ran the benchmark software. In terms of raw numbers, the device reached 3,705 points on the single-core test and 11,228 in the multi-core. This represents a significant improvement over earlier benchmarks, where the same chip struggled to exceed 3,000 single-core and remained around 9,100 multi-core. By comparison, Apple's A17 Pro scored 4,019 in single-core, but Qualcomm's new silicon has significantly reduced the difference. More importantly, its multi-core result surpasses Apple's 11,054 score, leaving last year's A16 Pro (8,546) in the dust. MediaTek's Dimensity 9500, on the other hand, attained scores of 3,177/9,701. This indicates that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 not only outperforms MediaTek but also challenges Samsung's 2nm offering.These performance gains could be attributed to Qualcomm's ability to maintain its 4.61GHz boost clocks for longer durations and its refinement of software integration before launch. With devices like the Xiaomi 17 series expected to leverage this chipset later this year, these benchmark figures hint at the potential for one of the most competitive Android flagships to date





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Performance Apple Silicon Android Flagships

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: iPhone 17 Pro Max challenger with a rear display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Xiaomi challenges the iPhone 17 Pro with its new Xiaomi 17 Pro series. Besides the rear display, it's the first to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Read more »

A19 Pro benchmarks suggest Apple still has edge over Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5A Geekbench entry for the iPhone 17 Pro Max put the A19 Pro at 4,019 points in single-core and 11,054 in multi-core.

Read more »

Family Offices in Asia Pacific Prioritize Next-Gen Education Amidst Wealth Transfer, Demonstrate Proactive Response to Market Volatility: Citi Wealth 2025 Survey Reveals- Family offices in Asia Pacific leads in second-generation wealth control and education about family wealth, signaling a strong next-generation focus...

Read more »

Qualcomm explains why its next flagship mobile chip is called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5The next chip to power Android flagships after Snapdragon 8 Elite is called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Qualcomm explains why the sudden 'jump' to Gen 5.

Read more »

Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 NameQualcomm has confirmed the next flagship mobile chipset is indeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and tried explaining the naming convention.

Read more »

Anta winning big in Southeast AsiaBANGKOK: Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, National Police Inspector General and Chief of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), on Tuesday (Sept 16) held a press briefing following a 10-hour meeting with Pol Lt Gen Seang Sarid, Deputy Commissioner of the Cambodian National Police, to address cross-border cybercrime and scam operations.

Read more »