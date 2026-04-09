Smuggling Attempt Foiled: 2.8 Tons of Cooking Oil Bound for Thailand Seized in Kelantan

Kelantan authorities successfully thwarted a smuggling operation attempting to transport 2.8 tons of subsidized packaged cooking oil to Thailand. Enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) intercepted two MPVs, leading to the arrest of three men and an ongoing investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

PASIR PUTEH: A smuggling syndicate's attempt to smuggle 2.8 tons of packaged cooking oil to Thailand failed after enforcement officers from the Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living ( KPDN ) detained two multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) on a bypass road here today. The raid, conducted at 7:45 am, involved collaboration with the Pasir Puteh District Police Headquarters (IPD) and the Marine Police Force (PPM) Region 3 Pengkalan Kubor.

Three men were also arrested to assist in the investigation. Kelantan KPDN Chief Enforcement Officer, Aswadi Jaafar, stated that before the raid, officers on duty had detected two MPVs being driven suspiciously, believed to be carrying subsidized cooking oil for smuggling. He added that the inspection led to the discovery of 2.8 tons of packaged cooking oil. The syndicate had used black cloth to conceal the subsidized goods, attempting to evade detection by enforcement officers. Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate is believed to have used transit houses as temporary storage locations before the cargo was smuggled across the national border. Aswadi said that the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Section 10 of the same act. The authorities are now working to determine the full extent of the syndicate's operations and to identify all individuals involved in the illegal activities. This includes tracing the source of the cooking oil and the intended destination in Thailand. The KPDN is also reviewing its enforcement strategies to prevent similar smuggling attempts in the future. The success of this operation highlights the ongoing efforts by the authorities to combat smuggling and protect subsidized goods from being diverted for illegal purposes. The KPDN is committed to ensuring that essential goods are available and affordable for consumers within the country. The investigation also seeks to uncover the network behind this smuggling operation, including identifying the masterminds and the financial backers. This would allow the authorities to take more comprehensive action and dismantle the entire syndicate. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by enforcement agencies in combating illegal activities, especially those involving subsidized goods that can be highly lucrative for criminal organizations. The authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to the smuggling or illegal distribution of subsidized goods to assist in these efforts. The KPDN will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to share information and coordinate operations to effectively combat smuggling activities. The government is committed to protecting consumer interests and maintaining the integrity of the supply chain of essential goods. The authorities are also looking into the possibility of stricter penalties to deter future smuggling attempts. The success of this raid demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between different law enforcement agencies. This collaborative approach is crucial in effectively combating organized crime and protecting the interests of the public. The investigation is still ongoing and further developments are expected as the authorities gather more evidence and question the suspects. The authorities have emphasized their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that those involved in illegal activities are brought to justice. The KPDN will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary actions to prevent similar incidents from happening again. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation in combating illegal activities and protecting the interests of the nation. The authorities are continuously reviewing and improving their strategies to address the evolving tactics used by criminal organizations





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Smuggling Cooking Oil Kelantan Thailand KPDN Seizure Subsidized Goods Enforcement Arrest Illegal Activities

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