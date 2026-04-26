Smuggled Rice Worth RM34,000 Seized, Driver Arrested in Kelantan

A 31-year-old man was arrested by the General Operations Force (PGA) in Tumpat, Kelantan, after being caught transporting 8.5 tons of smuggled rice valued at RM34,000. Investigations suggest a larger smuggling syndicate is at play.

A man's plan to profit from transporting 8.5 tons of smuggled rice was thwarted when the truck he was driving was intercepted by the General Operations Force ( PGA ) along a roadside near the Ar-Rahman Mosque in Kubang Batang, Tumpat , Kelantan yesterday.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4:30 PM when PGA personnel, conducting routine patrols, noticed a truck exhibiting suspicious behavior. Further investigation of the vehicle revealed the presence of 8.5 tons of contraband rice, estimated to be worth RM34,000. The 31-year-old suspect was subsequently apprehended. Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain, Commander of the PGA's Eastern Brigade, stated that initial questioning revealed the suspect confessed to receiving a payment of RM100 for each delivery he made, acting under specific instructions.

He indicated that the rice was intended for distribution in areas surrounding the Besut district in Terengganu. Hussain emphasized that the suspect’s role as a low-paid transporter strongly suggests the existence of a larger, more organized smuggling syndicate. He further noted the possibility that the syndicate operates with a clear division of labor, designed to obscure the true nature of their illicit activities. This compartmentalization makes identifying the key players and dismantling the entire operation significantly more challenging.

The PGA is actively pursuing leads to uncover the full extent of the network and bring all those involved to justice. The relatively small payment offered to the driver highlights the exploitative nature of the smuggling operation, where individuals are enticed to participate with minimal financial gain, likely due to the inherent risks involved.

This also suggests a hierarchical structure within the syndicate, with those at the top profiting substantially while those at the bottom bear the majority of the risk. The PGA commander stressed the necessity of enhanced surveillance, continuous intelligence gathering, and integrated operations involving relevant agencies to effectively curb these smuggling activities. He believes a coordinated approach is crucial to disrupting the supply chain and preventing further instances of rice smuggling.

The ongoing efforts are not limited to just apprehension of transporters; they also include identifying the source of the smuggled rice, the individuals responsible for coordinating the deliveries, and the ultimate recipients of the contraband. The authorities are committed to dismantling the entire smuggling network, from the point of entry to the final distribution point.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges posed by cross-border crime and the importance of vigilance in protecting national borders and ensuring economic stability. The successful interception of this shipment demonstrates the PGA’s dedication to combating illegal activities and upholding the law. Further investigations are underway to determine the origin of the rice and to identify any other individuals involved in this smuggling operation.

The authorities are also examining potential links to other smuggling activities in the region. The PGA is working closely with other enforcement agencies to share information and coordinate efforts to combat cross-border crime





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Smuggling Rice PGA Kelantan Tumpat

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