SME Support: Minister Unveils 10-Point Plan to Bolster MSMEs, Strengthen Collaboration

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Steven Sim, has introduced a 10-point action plan to fortify support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in response to global uncertainties and rising energy costs. The plan emphasizes collaboration between the government and banking institutions to ensure SMEs have access to financing and resources, focusing on core business support, streamlined processes, and flexible repayment options. This initiative aims to help SMEs remain resilient, competitive, and ready for growth amidst global challenges.

KUALA LUMPUR: In response to global economic uncertainties and escalating energy costs, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim has unveiled a comprehensive 10-point action plan designed to bolster support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This initiative aims to foster stronger collaboration between the government and banking institutions, ensuring SMEs have the resources and assistance needed to navigate challenging economic conditions.

The announcement followed a recent engagement session where Minister Sim met with 16 top management representatives from the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), led by its chairman, Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli, who is also the President and Group Executive Officer of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank). The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives highlighted that the primary focus of the session was on strengthening the coordination between the banking sector and the government to effectively support Malaysia’s SMEs amidst these ongoing global uncertainties and rising energy-related cost pressures. The government understands the crucial role SMEs play in the economy and the need for proactive measures to safeguard their stability and growth. The action plan represents a commitment to providing SMEs with the necessary support to weather the current economic climate and emerge stronger. The plan encompasses several key strategic components. Firstly, it prioritizes core business support by guaranteeing consistent access to working capital financing. This is particularly crucial as 43% of SME loans are specifically allocated for operational requirements. Recognizing the financial burden of rising energy costs, the plan also includes measures to help businesses survive these cost pressures. Further, the plan advocates for more inclusive and pragmatic assessment criteria for SMEs to enhance their access to financing. It also emphasizes the importance of streamlining loan processing and approval times to expedite the delivery of financial aid to businesses. Finally, it promotes greater flexibility during uncertain times, allowing for loan repayment restructuring, rescheduling, and, when deemed necessary, case-by-case repayment moratoriums. This multi-faceted approach aims to ensure that SMEs receive financial assistance in a timely and flexible manner, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting their survival and prosperity. This proactive strategy intends to empower SMEs to adapt to market fluctuations and maintain financial stability. In addition to these measures, the action plan focuses on strengthening cooperation between commercial banks, the ministry, and development financial institutions (DFIs). This will be achieved through integrated financing strategies designed to optimize resource allocation and maximize the overall impact of financial support. The plan also embraces a ‘no wrong door’ policy, directing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to suitable products and services offered by other financial institutions, including DFIs, if the originating institution does not have a suitable product. This integrated approach aims to ensure that all MSMEs, regardless of their size or specific needs, have access to the financial resources and support they require to thrive. Furthermore, the action plan incorporates elements such as intensified collaboration on capacity-building programs to bolster SME capabilities and resilience, along with an accelerated promotion and rollout of SME-focused financial products throughout the year. Collaborating with SME Corp to enhance the value and recognition of SME accreditation status is another key element of this plan, along with working with the ministry under the PowerUp10k initiative to revitalize strategies for scaling grassroots businesses. Minister Sim expressed his gratitude to banking institutions for their support and stressed the importance of a comprehensive, whole-ecosystem approach to assisting MSMEs. The minister emphasized that continued collaboration between the government and financial institutions is essential to ensure Malaysian businesses remain resilient, competitive, and prepared for growth despite the prevailing global challenges. The plan highlights the government's dedication to supporting the growth and development of SMEs and fostering a thriving business environment in Malaysia. It is anticipated that this multi-pronged approach will have a substantial impact on the nation’s economic landscape by fortifying SMEs and empowering them to contribute significantly to national economic prosperity.





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