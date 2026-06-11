SME Bank's iTekad Ishraf Program Empowers Nearly 1,000 Asnaf Entrepreneurs with RM40 Million in Income and 410 Jobs

The SME Bank iTekad Ishraf program, initiated under Bank Negara Malaysia's iTekad social finance framework, has empowered nearly 1,000 asnaf entrepreneurs nationwide since 2020, generating around RM40 million in income and creating 410 employment opportunities. The program provides training, mentorship, and startup capital to enhance business capabilities and transform livelihoods, aligning with the Madani government's inclusive socio-economic development goals. Strategic partnerships with Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (Yapeim) and state Islamic councils have expanded its reach, with RM30 million disbursed to date and RM9 million allocated for 2025-2026 to support 420 entrepreneurs. The initiative also includes market access support via collaboration with Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) and comprehensive training through SME Bank's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Research (CEDAR).

Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad (SME Bank) has significantly empowered nearly 1,000 asnaf entrepreneurs across the country through its iTekad Ishraf program, launched in 2020 under Bank Negara Malaysia 's (BNM) iTekad social finance framework.

The initiative has generated approximately RM40 million in income and created 410 job opportunities, demonstrating the tangible impact of targeted financial and developmental support for underserved communities. The program aims to expand economic access and strengthen entrepreneurship among asnaf and financially excluded groups by providing structured training, mentorship, and seed capital to enhance business capabilities and transform livelihoods.

Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), highlighted the Madani government's commitment to comprehensive transformation across economic, social, and human capital development sectors. He emphasized that initiatives like iTekad Ishraf align with the "Membangun Malaysia Madani" vision, which focuses on self-development and ensuring equitable income for all Malaysians.

The strategic collaboration between SME Bank and Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (Yapeim) was praised as a comprehensive effort to build competitive and resilient asnaf entrepreneurs through structured intervention programs. Dr Zulkifli noted that the goal extends beyond poverty alleviation to enabling asnaf to contribute to society through zakat, sedekah, and employment generation.

Samad Majid Zain, Acting President and CEO of SME Bank, reinforced that the program's achievements validate the effectiveness of Islamic social finance in delivering sustained impact through entrepreneurship strengthening, income growth, and business development support. For the 2025-2026 period, SME Bank iTekad Ishraf 4.0 will continue to support around 420 asnaf entrepreneurs nationwide in cooperation with state Islamic councils.

A total of RM30 million in business capital has been disbursed since 2020, with approximately RM9 million allocated for the current year. The program began as a pilot in 2020 with 20 asnaf entrepreneurs and RM250,000 in zakat funds. It expanded to nearly 80 participants with RM1.07 million in 2021-2022 through strategic partnerships.

SME Bank iTekad Ishraf 3.0 (2023-2024) extended nationwide to 400 entrepreneurs across 14 states, supported by RM5.6 million in grants from the iTEKAD BNM matching fund and partners. The initiative also introduced the Ishraf (+) Plus program with Perbadanaan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) to enhance market readiness and long-term business sustainability.

Additionally, SME Bank's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Research (CEDAR) provides training in marketing, digitalization, financial management, and operations to support participants' growth and market expansion. The program's holistic approach underscores Malaysia's commitment to inclusive economic development and the empowering potential of structured social finance initiatives





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SME Bank Itekad Ishraf Asnaf Entrepreneurs Social Finance Bank Negara Malaysia Inclusive Entrepreneurship

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