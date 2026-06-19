Smartwatch Market Continues to Grow as Shipments Increase and Average Selling Price Jumps

The global smartwatch market continues to grow steadily, with shipments increasing modestly and the average selling price jumping 6% due to more advanced sensors, AI capabilities, and 5G RedCap. Apple continues to lead the pack worldwide with a 23% market share, with the company also seeing the fastest growth among the top brands. Huawei is a close second, with a 17% global market share, thanks to its strong performance in China and tight integration with its HarmonyOS ecosystem. The market is expected to continue growing, but companies will have to navigate supply issues and pricing challenges as competition heats up.

Market growth continues as shipments increase modestly, with people willing to pay more for newer models packed with better health tracking, AI features, and connectivity options.

According to Counterpoint Research, global smartwatch shipments grew 4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, with the average selling price jumping 6% due to more advanced sensors, AI capabilities, 5G RedCap, satellite connectivity, and a shift towards premium devices. Apple continues to lead the pack worldwide with a 23% market share, with the company also seeing the fastest growth among the top brands, with shipments rising 21% compared to last year.

Analyst Anshika Jain pointed out that the Apple Watch has been a big hit, pulling in new users with its more affordable price and upgraded health features like better sleep tracking, mood monitoring, and arrhythmia detection. China is turning into one of the strongest growth markets, with smartwatch shipments jumping 15% year-on-year. Huawei dominates there with roughly 40% market share, followed by Imoo and Xiaomi.

Huawei's success comes from offering watches across many price ranges, tight integration with its HarmonyOS ecosystem, and a strong focus on health features like sleep tracking, emotional wellbeing, and arrhythmia detection. Government subsidies on electronics have also helped boost upgrades and wider adoption. Thanks to its strong performance in China, Huawei holds a solid 17% global market share, putting it in second place overall. As AI and smarter sensors become standard, smartwatches are clearly moving toward more intelligent, health-focused devices.

The market still has good momentum, especially in key regions, but companies will have to navigate supply issues and pricing challenges as competition heats up. The Honor Watch 6 and Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus have also recently been launched, with the former boasting a 3,000 nits AMOLED display and highly specific sports tracking, while the latter features advanced health tracking, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and a sapphire and titanium build.

The market is expected to continue growing steadily, with companies competing to offer the best health-focused features and devices.





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Smartwatch Market Growth Shipments Average Selling Price Apple Huawei AI 5G Redcap Harmonyos Health Features Supply Issues Pricing Challenges

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