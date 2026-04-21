Smart Strategies for Managing Your Children's Hari Raya Savings

Discover effective ways to grow your children's Hari Raya pocket money through secure and beneficial financial platforms like Tabung Haji, SSPN, and various savings schemes.

Every year during the festive season of Hari Raya , children receive substantial amounts of money as gifts, often referred to as duit raya. In the past, this money was frequently spent on toys or temporary pleasures. However, modern parents have become significantly more strategic, opting to manage these funds by placing them in secure financial instruments that offer long-term growth potential. This shift in mindset reflects a broader movement toward financial literacy and long-term planning for the younger generation, ensuring that these festive earnings serve as a foundation for their future financial stability.

For parents seeking Shariah-compliant options that serve long-term goals, Tabung Haji remains a top choice. With a minimum deposit of as low as RM100, parents can open an account for their child, which serves a dual purpose: saving money and preparing for the child’s future pilgrimage. A major benefit of this option is the annual dividend, which is paid out after Zakat has already been deducted, providing peace of mind and financial efficiency. For those who prioritize liquidity and consistent returns, other savings accounts offer an excellent alternative. With an entry threshold of just RM10, children can start growing their wealth immediately. These accounts are particularly favored for their flexibility, as withdrawals can be made without long waiting periods, making them ideal for managing short-term educational costs.

When the primary focus is long-term education, the SSPN savings scheme stands out as the premier vehicle designed specifically for this purpose. Beyond the competitive annual dividends, parents enjoy the added benefit of personal income tax relief, making it a highly attractive option for the family budget. Furthermore, SSPN provides additional incentives, including lucky draws and complimentary takaful coverage, which essentially means parents are maximizing their financial benefits while saving for their children's university tuition. Similarly, other banking institutions offer gamified savings accounts where simply depositing money grants children entry into monthly and annual lucky draws. With an entry point as low as RM10, children are encouraged to build a savings habit early on, knowing that their principal remains intact even if they participate in these prize draws. By utilizing these diverse platforms, parents ensure that the joy of Hari Raya extends well into their children's adulthood, turning festive pocket money into a robust financial head start





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Financial Planning Hari Raya Savings Education Fund Shariah Compliant

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