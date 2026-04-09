Slim Chickens Targets Malaysian Market with Expansion Plans

American fast-casual restaurant Slim Chickens is expanding into Malaysia, aiming to open up to 12 branches within three years, following the successful launch of its first two outlets. The brand's focus on quality chicken tenders, homemade sauces, and halal certification aligns with Malaysian consumer preferences.

KUALA LUMPUR: Slim Chickens , a leading fast-casual restaurant brand from the United States, is expanding its presence in the Asian market with the aim of opening up to 12 new branches in Malaysia within the next three years. This official launch follows the opening of the brand's second branch at NU Sentral, after its first branch in SS15, Subang Jaya, which opened in June 2025, received an enthusiastic response.

Shuen Chiu, Marketing Director of Slim Chickens Malaysia, said that Malaysia was chosen as the first location in the region because it has a customer profile that highly values quality and taste in the chicken-based food segment. “Our target is to open at least nine to 12 more new branches in the next two to three years. Slim Chickens is in its own category, which is fast-casual chicken tenders. We are not an ordinary fast food restaurant; instead, our focus is on producing fresh, crispy, and juicy chicken tenders, paired with 12 variations of homemade sauces,” she said at the official launch of Slim Chickens Malaysia here yesterday. Also present were Halal Manager, Supply Chain and Quality Assurance, Amirul Ashraf Ravi; Operations Manager, Sanggari Athimulam; and Head of Retail of NU Sentral, Alice You.\Commenting on the aspect of compliance, Shuen said that Slim Chickens Malaysia has obtained halal certification to ensure that every dish meets the highest standards throughout the supply chain. “We maintain strict internal controls starting from the sourcing of ingredients to operations in the kitchen to provide confidence to customers in Malaysia,” she said. As of August 2025, Slim Chickens has over 300 branches worldwide with over 1,000 more locations in the development phase, including plans to enter new markets such as the Philippines, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia this year. The brand's entry is seen as timely, considering that the Malaysian food service market is valued at US$16.67 billion (approximately RM67 billion) this year and is projected to increase to US$30.74 billion by 2031, driven by increasing consumer purchasing power and stable economic growth.\The expansion of Slim Chickens in Malaysia reflects a broader trend of international food brands recognizing the country's potential. The brand's commitment to quality and halal certification caters to the preferences of the Malaysian consumer base, making it well-positioned for success. The focus on providing a unique dining experience, combining the appeal of fast-casual dining with a dedication to high-quality ingredients and homemade sauces, sets Slim Chickens apart from its competitors. The brand's rapid expansion plans, coupled with the positive reception of its initial branches, demonstrate its confidence in the Malaysian market. The strategic location of the new branches, such as NU Sentral and SS15, caters to a diverse customer base, including students, office workers, and families. Furthermore, the brand's global presence, with over 300 branches worldwide and plans for further expansion, underscores its long-term vision and commitment to the food industry. Slim Chickens' arrival is also a testament to Malaysia's strong economic growth and its attractiveness as a destination for international investment. The rising consumer purchasing power and the overall expansion of the food service market provide a favorable environment for Slim Chickens to thrive in the years to come





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Slim Chickens Malaysia Restaurant Expansion Fast Casual Halal Certification

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