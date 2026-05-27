SK hynix Market Value Tops US$1 Trillion as AI Demand Surges

SK hynix's market capitalization surpassed US$1 trillion on Wednesday, driven by soaring demand for AI chips. Shares jumped 11%, making it the third Asian trillion-dollar firm after Samsung and TSMC. The boom has also lifted Micron and other chipmakers, while Samsung workers approved massive bonuses, elevating the social status of chip engineers in South Korea.

The market capitalization of SK hynix, South Korea 's second-largest memory chipmaker, surged past the US$1 trillion threshold on Wednesday, driven by insatiable global demand for advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of the company, a key supplier to Nvidia, rose more than 11% in afternoon trading, pushing its valuation to over 130 trillion won. This milestone makes SK hynix the third Asian firm to join the trillion-dollar club, alongside Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, according to Bloomberg data. The rally reflects a broader boom in the semiconductor industry, fueled by massive investments from governments and tech giants in AI data centers.

Companies like Micron Technology, based in Idaho, also crossed the US$1 trillion mark this week, and shares of other chip-related firms such as SanDisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology have skyrocketed up to 1,000% over the past year. The AI boom has created a supply-demand imbalance, with chipmakers struggling to keep up with orders. Adam Sarhan, managing director of 50 Park Investments, called it a textbook case of economics 101, where a backlog and short supply meet overwhelming demand.

SK hynix reported a net profit surge of nearly 400% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching a record high, as its high-bandwidth memory chips became essential for training large language models and running generative AI tools. The company has also benefited from its exclusive partnership with Nvidia, which dominates the AI chip market.

The demand is so intense that chipmakers are racing to expand production capacity, with SK hynix investing billions in new factories in South Korea and the United States. Despite geopolitical tensions, including the Middle East conflict, the semiconductor sector has remained resilient, with investors betting on long-term growth.

At Samsung Electronics, another South Korean chip giant, union members on Wednesday ratified a deal with management that will allow approximately 78,000 employees to receive bonuses of up to 500 million won (about US$370,000) each this year, based on operating profit estimates. The agreement averted a potential strike that could have disrupted global chip supply chains. The bonuses at Samsung follow even larger payouts at SK hynix, where workers received three times more last year.

The windfall has dramatically elevated the social status of chip engineers in South Korea, where a simple jacket bearing the SK hynix logo has become a viral symbol of wealth and success. Parody posts on social media depict it as a golden ticket to luxury boutiques or better dating prospects.

According to Yonhap news agency, jobs at Samsung and SK hynix now boost one s marriage market value, with matchmaking agency Sunoo reporting a sharp rise in their desirability indices, placing them alongside doctors and lawyers. This phenomenon underscores how the AI-driven chip boom is transforming not only the technology landscape but also social hierarchies in South Korea.

The country now hosts three of the world s most valuable chip companies, and the demand shows no signs of slowing, as AI applications expand into healthcare, finance, and autonomous driving. However, analysts caution that the current growth rates may be unsustainable, and any slowdown in AI investment could trigger a downturn. For now, the chip industry remains a beacon of economic prosperity, with skilled engineers enjoying unprecedented rewards and recognition





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