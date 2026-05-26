Sixteen Year Old Achieves Quran Memorisation Milestone at AKMAL Haflah Ceremony

Muhammad Akmal Hadi Hissam, a sixteen year old from Petaling Jaya, was honoured among two hundred and one new huffaz at the seventh AKMAL Haflah Takrimiyah ceremony after completing the Small and Large Hafazan exams. The event highlighted the centre's target‑driven approach, community support and plans to produce over three thousand huffaz annually.

Muhammad Akmal Hadi Hissam a sixteen year old from Petaling Jaya has become one of two hundred and one young men and women honoured at the seventh AKMAL Haflah Takrimiyah ceremony for successfully completing the memorisation of the Quran.

Over the past eleven months Akmal devoted himself to an intensive programme of study and practice that culminated in the passing of both the Small and Large Hafazan certification exams. He describes the achievement as the sweetest moment of his life, a milestone that was earned through perseverance, disciplined routine and a deep love for the holy text. Akmal explained that his preparation began long before he attempted to commit verses to memory.

He first read the Quran in his native language, carefully studying the meaning of each passage. This approach, he says, sparked a genuine interest and made the memorisation process more meaningful. He also noted that the method had been recommended to him by senior students who had previously succeeded in the programme.

The ceremony, held recently at the AKMAL centre, celebrated not only the new huffaz but also the teachers and parents whose support was cited as essential to the students’ success. Organisers highlighted the event as a platform to promote a deeper appreciation of the Quran throughout the wider community and to encourage continuous engagement with the scripture in everyday life.

The programme featured a series of religious talks and motivational sessions designed to inspire both current and aspiring huffaz to maintain their memorisation efforts and to apply the teachings of the Quran in practical ways. During the ceremony the chief executive officer of AKMAL Mohd Saifullah Hussin outlined the centre’s ambitious goal of producing more than three thousand huffaz each year.

He pointed to a steady increase in the number of graduates compared with the previous year, suggesting that the centre’s target‑driven model is delivering results. The model rests on three pillars: clear objectives for each learner, concentrated focus on the memorisation process and regular outreach campaigns that keep students motivated.

One of the most prominent campaigns is the Haflah Takrimiyah ceremony itself, which serves both as public recognition for those who have achieved the milestone and as a rallying call for other students to follow their example. Akmal’s story exemplifies the impact of this systematic approach, demonstrating how early exposure to translation, consistent practice and strong community support can combine to produce remarkable outcomes in Quranic memorisation.

As the ceremony concluded, organisers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the reach of the programme, inviting more families and educators to join the effort and to help nurture the next generation of huffaz across the region





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Quran Memorisation AKMAL Centre Haflah Takrimiyah Religious Education Youth Achievement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kedah education dept probes bullying claim involving Year 3 pupilThe department says it will take stern action if wrongdoing is confirmed after reports that a nine-year-old boy suffered injuries and trauma in multiple incidents at a Jitra primary school.

Read more »

Govt will ensure critical medicine and medical device stocks remain sufficient, says AkmalPETALING JAYA: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz did not hide his disappointment after the national players failed to deliver a title at the Malaysian Masters, which concluded on Sunday (May 24).

Read more »

TMK Chemical Reports 45% Year-on-Year Earnings GrowthTMK Chemical Bhd has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by approximately 45% year-on-year, driven by higher average selling prices, improved manufacturing efficiencies, and sustained margin expansion.

Read more »

73-year-old man claims trial for raping 18-year-old stepdaughterA 73-year-old man in Malaysia claimed trial for raping his 18-year-old stepdaughter at their home in Seremban.

Read more »