Six Pakistani Nationals Arrested in Beluran Following Viral Fight Video

Beluran police have arrested six Pakistani nationals in connection with a fight that was caught on video and shared widely on social media. The incident occurred in Kampung Kubambang, Paitan. Investigations are ongoing, and police are seeking witnesses.

Beluran , April 12 — The Beluran district police have apprehended six Pakistani nationals in connection with a widely circulated video depicting a violent altercation outside a grocery store in Kampung Kubambang , Paitan .

Superintendent Hasan Majid, the Beluran district police chief, confirmed the arrests and stated that the police initiated their investigation following a report received at 6:49 pm on Friday, the day the incident took place.<\/p>

Preliminary findings suggest that the confrontation unfolded around 4 pm when a group of men encountered another Pakistani national at the entrance of a grocery shop. A disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument, ultimately culminating in a physical brawl. Police action followed swiftly in the wake of the viral video.<\/p>

Superintendent Hasan stated that all six individuals identified as participants in the altercation have been detained. He further revealed that applications for remand orders will be submitted tomorrow to allow for thorough investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which addresses rioting. The police are actively seeking additional information and are encouraging any witnesses to come forward and aid the ongoing inquiry.<\/p>

Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the district CID chief, Assistant Superintendent Azhani Amat Khairi, at 019-3132244, or the investigating officer, Sergeant Mohd Jamsari Zakaria, at 019-8330661. The video, which had a duration of 29 seconds, captured the intensity of the fight, revealing a group engaging in a physical confrontation, with some individuals wielding wooden objects as weapons against the victim.<\/p>

The swift response from law enforcement demonstrates the seriousness with which authorities are treating this incident and their commitment to ensuring accountability for those involved. The community has expressed concerns about the incident, which has prompted calls for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.<\/p>

The police are working diligently to gather evidence and build a strong case against the suspects. The ongoing investigation highlights the importance of maintaining public order and safety within the community. The incident also serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of escalating disagreements into violence.<\/p>

The authorities are focused on ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future. Further details on the investigation are expected to be released as the process unfolds. The police are committed to maintaining transparency throughout the investigation, which is of great importance to the local residents and community.<\/p>

The detention of the suspects is a crucial first step in bringing closure to the victims and in reassuring the public. The investigation is expected to have further developments. The police are urging people to refrain from spreading unverified information, and to rely on information released by official channels.<\/p>





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Beluran Police Arrest Fight Video Pakistani Nationals Kampung Kubambang Paitan Investigation Crime

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