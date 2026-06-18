Six Malaysian representatives advance to the top eight at the Macau Open Badminton Championships

Malaysian badminton players have made a strong showing at the Macau Open Badminton Championships, with six representatives advancing to the top eight. The national men's team has secured a semifinal slot, and several other Malaysian players have made it to the quarterfinals in various events.

PETALING JAYA: Six Malaysia n representatives have successfully advanced to the top eight, with one semifinal slot already in the grasp of the national men's team at the Macau Open Badminton Championships in Macau today.

The world No. 25 men's doubles, Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn-Tan Wee Kiong, defeated fellow countrymen Boon Xin Yuan-Lwi Sheng Hao 21-17, 22-20 in 38 minutes at the top 16 stage. In the quarterfinals tomorrow, the first choice will face another Malaysian doubles team ranked 73rd in the world, Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong. The professional duo stunned the world No. 40 doubles team, Wesley Koh-Junsuke Kubo from Singapore, 21-18, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

The clash between Azriyn-Wee Kiong and Hang Yee-Eng Cheong in the quarterfinals has ensured that one of the semifinal slots will belong to the Malaysian team. In addition to the two doubles teams, Chia Wei Jie-Teo Ee Yi emerged as the third Malaysian team to continue their momentum and will face Wei Chun Wei-Yang Po Chih from Taiwan in the quarterfinals.

The broken mixed doubles team currently ranked 120th in the world stunned the second choice, Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xiang Yi from China, 23-25, 21-16, 21-13 in 56 minutes in the second round. Meanwhile, in the women's doubles event, the world No. 23 pair, Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time this season, after defeating Chou Yun An-Sung Yi Hsuan from Taiwan 21-13, 21-17 in 42 minutes.

In the next match, Xin Yee-Carmen, who was placed as the second choice, will count on meeting Kim Hye Jeong-Moon In Seo from South Korea. Also advancing to the quarterfinals, the Malaysian mixed doubles team, Hoo Pang Ron-Lai Pei Jing, which only took 24 minutes to eliminate the Taiwanese pair, Cheng Kai Wen-Liu Chiao Yun 21-13, 21-12.

The professional team that was just paired together will need to overcome the South Korean representative, Cho Song Hyun-Jeong Na Eun if they wish to pursue a place in the semifinals. Malaysia also has a representative in the men's singles event, when the young player, Eogene Ewe, defeated his fellow countryman, Cheam June Wei 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes. Eogene, who is the sole Malaysian representative in men's singles, will face the second choice, Jason Teh from Singapore, tomorrow.

However, a bad luck befell the women's singles, Goh Jin Wei, who had to withdraw while trailing 4-12 in the first set against Anmol Kharb from India, which may be due to fitness issues. In addition to Jin Wei, two mixed doubles teams, Low Han Chen-Chan Wen Tse and Liew Xun-Ho Lo Ee, and a men's doubles team from a combined team of South Korea and Malaysia, Choi Sol Gyu-Goh V Shem, also lost in the competition





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