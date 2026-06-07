Six family members killed in lorry-Proton X50 crash near Sungai Petani

Six family members, including a six-month-old baby, were killed in a collision between a lorry and a Proton X50 along Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal near Sungai Petani, Kedah. A three-year-old girl was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Firefighters working to remove the occupants of a Proton X50 that collided with a 10-tonne lorry on the road in Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal near Sungai Petani , Kedah on June 7, 2026.

The sole survivor is a three-year-old girl with serious injuries. Six family members, including a six-month-old baby, were killed in a collision between a lorry and a Proton X50 along Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal near Sungai Petani, Kedah. Tikam Batu Fire and Rescue Station chief, Asst Fire Supt Fauzi Shuaib said they received a call about the crash at 3.46 pm and a team of firefighters were immediately dispatched.

Six victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials, while a girl, three, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Four of the dead have been identified as Ahmad Shafiq Ahmad Shukri, 27; Nora Mhd Husin, 55; Jamaliah Sannusi, 27; and Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21. The girl who suffered serious injuries in the crash has been identified as Aulia Sofea Ahmad Shafiq, three. A seven-year-old boy and a six-month-old baby were also killed in the crash.

Firefighters are working to remove the occupants of the Proton X50 and the lorry is still at the scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing. The road is currently closed to traffic and drivers are advised to use alternative routes. The police are also at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The community is in shock after hearing the news of the fatal crash and many are offering their condolences to the family of the victims. The family members who were killed were on their way home from a visit to their relatives when the crash occurred. The road where the crash happened is a busy road and many vehicles pass through it every day.

The police are urging drivers to be more cautious and to follow traffic rules to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The community is also calling for better road safety measures to be implemented to prevent such accidents from happening in the future





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Sungai Petani Kedah Proton X50 Lorry Crash Fatal Accident

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