Six Family Members Killed in Collision Involving Newly Delivered Proton X50 Near Sungai Petani

A newly purchased Proton X50 crashed into a lorry on a straight road near Sungai Petani, killing six relatives and injuring a child. The incident spurred a police investigation and community mourning.

A tragic road accident unfolded on the afternoon of June 7 in Sungai Petani when a newly delivered Proton X50 collided head‑on with a heavy lorry, killing six members of the same extended family.

According to Ibrahim Ghazali, a 39‑year‑old relative who was present at the scene, the vehicle had been purchased only hours earlier and was still being inspected for its first journey. The X50 belonged to Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, a 21‑year‑old, but on the day of the crash it was being driven by his older brother, Ahmad Shafiq, aged 27.

The family had set out from their home in Bertam Putra, Penang, with the intention of travelling to Merbok, a short distance away, to pay respects at the grave of Fahim's late father‑{in‑law}. While route, they made a brief stop at Ibrahim's house to pick up his seven‑year‑old son, Iskandar Arfan. The child was reportedly eager to experience the brand‑new car, finishing his snack quickly so he could join his relatives for the short drive.

After the pick‑up, the convoy continued along a straight stretch of the main road. Around 3:45 p.m., the Proton X50 veered into the opposite lane. Dashboard‑camera footage that later spread widely on social media captured the moment the X50 crossed the centre line and collided with a lorry loaded with soil. The impact was severe, crushing the front of the sedan and the rear of the truck, leaving little chance of survival for those inside the passenger vehicle.

The crash claimed the lives of six people: Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21; his brother Ahmad Shafiq, 27; the young passenger Iskandar Arfan, 7; Ibrahim's mother‑in‑law, Nora Husin, 55; a 27‑year‑old relative, Jamaliah Sannusi; and a six‑month‑old infant who had been travelling with a family friend. A three‑year‑old girl, also a member of the extended family, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment.

Emergency responders arrived promptly, but the severity of the injuries and the extent of the damage made immediate assistance difficult. The survivors were taken to Hospital Sungai Petani, where doctors worked to stabilize the young girl's condition. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the lane‑crossing maneuver.

Preliminary statements from the police suggest that driver fatigue or a momentary loss of control may have contributed, but the official report will consider vehicle condition, road markings, and possible distractions inside the car. The Proton X50, a compact SUV recently launched by the national automaker, has been praised for its modern design and safety features, yet this incident raises questions about driver familiarity with new models and the importance of cautious driving on rural highways.

Local officials have expressed condolences to the bereaved families and have promised a thorough safety audit of the roadway where the collision occurred. Community leaders in Sungai Petani have organized a memorial service for the victims, and a candlelight vigil is planned for later this week at the town's main mosque. The tragedy underscores the fragile nature of life and the urgent need for road safety awareness across Malaysia





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Proton X50 Road Crash Sungai Petani Family Tragedy Traffic Safety

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