Six Family Members, Including Infant, Killed in Sungai Petani Road Collision

A devastating road accident in Sungai Petani resulted in the deaths of six family members, including a six-month-old baby and a seven-year-old boy, after their Proton X50 collided with a lorry. A three-year-old girl survived with serious injuries.

Tragedy struck in Sungai Petani on Sunday afternoon when a catastrophic collision between a lorry and a Proton X50 claimed the lives of six family members, including a six-month-old infant.

The accident occurred along the Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal area. According to Tikam Batu Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Fauzi Shuaib, emergency services were alerted to the crash at 3:46 PM and responded swiftly. Upon arrival, firefighters and medical officials confirmed that six victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Among the deceased were four individuals who have been identified: Ahmad Shafiq Ahmad Shukri, 27; Nora Mhd Husin, 55; Jamaliah Sannusi, 27; and Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21. Two additional victims, a seven-year-old boy and a six-month-old baby whose gender has not yet been determined, also perished in the wreckage. A three-year-old girl, Aulia Sofea Ahmad Shafiq, survived with serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The severity of the crash has left the community in shock, with families grappling with the sudden loss of multiple generations in a single incident. The precise cause of the collision remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. The vehicle involved, a Proton X50, was reportedly carrying the family when it collided with the lorry, resulting in devastating consequences.

Rescue teams faced a harrowing scene, extracting victims from the severely damaged car. The incident underscores the fragile nature of life and the sudden impact of road accidents on families and communities. Local officials have expressed condolences and emphasized the need for careful examination of road safety measures in the area. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of six lives and rallies around the surviving injured child, hoping for her swift recovery.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilant driving and road safety awareness. Further updates are expected from the police and emergency services as they compile their findings





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Road Accident Family Tragedy Sungai Petani Proton X50 Lorry Collision Fatal Crash Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal Child Victims Fire And Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Kedah Deputy Speaker Found Drowned in Sungai Teluk BaganDatuk Mohd Jamil Md Idross, 78, former deputy speaker of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly and two-term assemblyman for Pengkalan Kundur, was found drowned after reportedly falling into Sungai Teluk Bagan. Police have classified the case as sudden death.

Read more »

Double Six Tragedy's Lasting Impact on Sabah's Leadership, Says Son of Late Chief MinisterFifty years after the Double Six plane crash that killed 11 people, including Sabah's then Chief Minister Tun Fuad Stephens, the tragedy still deeply affects the families of the victims. Tun Fuad's son, Asgari Stephens, reflected on the loss of young and promising leaders just 53 days after the Berjaya party's 1976 election win, which had brought new hope to the state. Speaking at the 50th anniversary commemoration, he emphasized the unity among leaders of diverse backgrounds under Berjaya and his father's visionary leadership.

Read more »

Anwar greenlights RM25m annual grant for AIMST, plus RM1m top-up for needy studentsSUNGAI PETANI, June 7 — The federal government has approved an additional RM1 million allocation for AIMST University to ensure students from underprivileged families continue to...

Read more »

27 students, senior citizens at Sungai Buloh tahfiz school affected by food poisoningHead's daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Read more »