Six Arrested in Telecommunications Substation Break-in

Police in Seremban have arrested six individuals, including a married couple, in connection with a break-in at a telecommunications substation in Nilai Spring. Equipment was stolen, and authorities believe the suspects planned to sell the components as scrap metal. Many suspects have prior criminal records.

Law enforcement authorities in Seremban have apprehended six individuals, a group suspected of orchestrating a significant break-in at a telecommunications substation situated in Nilai Spring, Bandar Baru Nilai . The arrests, which included a married couple, were carried out by the Nilai district police over a period spanning from Friday evening, April 17th, to the early hours of Saturday, April 18th.

According to Superintendent Johari Yahya, the district police chief, the suspects, all within the age range of their thirties and forties, were apprehended at various locations, encompassing both the crime scene and their respective residences. Upon inspecting the premises, investigators discovered that the security caging for the Remote Radio Unit (RRU), an essential component belonging to a telecommunications firm, had been forcibly breached. A preliminary assessment of the scene confirmed the disappearance of several pieces of valuable equipment, strongly indicating a theft operation. The police operation yielded a significant haul of confiscated items, including multiple units of telecommunications apparatus, notably Huawei RRUs and a Quad Band Combiner. Furthermore, a variety of tools suspected to have been instrumental in the commission of the crime were also recovered, alongside vehicles believed to have been utilized by the apprehended individuals, as detailed in a statement released by Superintendent Johari on Friday. Early indications from the ongoing investigations suggest that the syndicate meticulously planned their operation, with the primary objective of pilfering equipment components from the substation for subsequent resale in the scrap metal market. Superintendent Johari also disclosed that a considerable number of the suspects possess prior criminal records, with previous offenses recorded for theft, robbery, and violations pertaining to the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1952. The arrested individuals were subsequently presented before the Seremban Court for remand proceedings, and the case is currently being investigated under the provisions of Section 457 of the Penal Code. Authorities have not dismissed the possibility that this apprehended group may be linked to a series of other reported theft incidents within the Nilai area. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could aid their ongoing investigations. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Nilai district police headquarters at 06-7904 222 or report to the nearest police station. This coordinated action by the police highlights their commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and combating organized criminal activities in the region. The successful apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the diligence and effectiveness of the law enforcement agencies in tackling such offenses. The recovery of stolen equipment and tools further strengthens the case against the perpetrators and may lead to the resolution of other unresolved cases





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Theft Break-In Telecommunications Substation Arrest Nilai

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