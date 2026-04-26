Sivasangari Stuns World No. 3 Orfi to Reach Grasshopper Cup Final

Malaysian squash player S. Sivasangari defeated Amina Orfi, the world No. 3, in the semi-finals of the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland. She will now face Satomi Watanabe in the final.

S. Sivasangari celebrated a momentous victory last night, stunning world No. 3 Amina Orfi in the semi-finals of the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland. This win marks the culmination of a three-year pursuit for Sivasangari, finally achieving a result she has long sought against the rising Egyptian star.

The world No. 6 player overcame the top-seeded Orfi in a fiercely contested match that lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes, with a scoreline of 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5. Their previous encounter resulted in a win for Sivasangari in the final of the HKFC Open in 2023. Tonight, Sivasangari, seeded third, will face a familiar opponent in the final – Satomi Watanabe of Japan, currently ranked No. 7 in the world.

The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time. Sivasangari expressed considerable respect for Orfi, acknowledging her immense talent and potential. She described Orfi as a young player with the capability to compete with the best in the world, despite her age. Sivasangari emphasized the importance of sticking to her game plan when facing such a formidable opponent.

She noted that matches against Orfi are physically demanding, requiring a high level of endurance. However, she focused on maintaining composure, avoiding overthinking, and simply enjoying the experience of playing. The Malaysian No. 1 player highlighted the need to remain focused and prevent distractions, especially when competing against a player of Orfi’s caliber. Sivasangari also expressed gratitude for the support she received from the audience, recognizing its crucial role in maintaining her concentration throughout the match.

This semi-final victory represents her second consecutive appearance in a tournament final. In the previous edition, she was defeated by another Egyptian powerhouse, former world No. 1 Nouran Gohar. This latest triumph is a significant step forward in her career, demonstrating her ability to perform under pressure and overcome challenging opponents. The win against Orfi is particularly satisfying, given the Egyptian’s high ranking and status as a rising star in the squash world.

Sivasangari’s strategic approach, combined with her physical resilience and mental fortitude, proved to be the key to her success. She is now poised to compete for the championship title against Watanabe, aiming to add another prestigious victory to her growing list of accomplishments. The upcoming final promises to be an exciting contest between two of the world’s top squash players, both eager to claim the Grasshopper Cup title.

Sivasangari’s journey to the final has been marked by determination, skillful play, and a unwavering focus on her goals, making her a formidable contender in the world of professional squash





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S. Sivasangari Amina Orfi Grasshopper Cup Squash Satomi Watanabe

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