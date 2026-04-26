Sivasangari Secures Grasshopper Cup Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over Orfi

Malaysian squash ace Sivasangari Subramanian defeated top seed Amina Orfi in a captivating semi-final match at the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, earning her a place in the final and ending a six-match losing streak against the Egyptian player.

Malaysia n squash sensation Sivasangari Subramanian delivered a stunning performance at the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich , securing her place in the final with a hard-fought victory over Egypt ’s top seed, Amina Orfi .

The match, lasting 81 minutes, saw Sivasangari overcome a challenging opponent and a previous losing streak, ultimately triumphing with a score of 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5. This win marks a significant turning point for the world No. 6, ending a six-match losing run against the world No. 3 Orfi and avenging a defeat earlier in the year at the Karachi Open. The atmosphere at the Zurich Main Station was electric, with enthusiastic support from the crowd fueling Sivasangari’s comeback.

She expressed her delight with the Zurich crowd, drawing parallels to the energy of the London Classic, and acknowledging the positive impact of the fans’ encouragement. This is the second consecutive year Sivasangari has reached the final of the Grasshopper Cup, demonstrating her consistent performance at this prestigious tournament. The match itself was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts. Sivasangari started strongly, taking the first game 11-7.

However, Orfi, known for her aggressive play and physicality, responded by winning the next two games 11-5 and 11-8, showcasing her resilience and challenging Sivasangari’s control. Facing adversity, Sivasangari dug deep, demonstrating remarkable composure and tactical awareness. She clawed her way back into the match, winning the fourth game 11-9 in a tense battle of wills. This victory proved crucial, shifting the momentum firmly in her favor.

The final game saw Sivasangari dominate, securing an 11-5 win and sealing her place in the final. Throughout the match, Sivasangari emphasized her focus on her own game plan, resisting the urge to overthink and staying calm under pressure. She acknowledged Orfi’s strength and youth, but maintained her concentration on executing her strategy effectively. The ability to remain composed and avoid distractions proved to be a key factor in her success.

Sivasangari’s history with Amina Orfi has been largely dominated by the Egyptian player, with this victory representing only her second win in ten encounters. Their previous clash at the Hong Kong Football Club final in 2023 had been Sivasangari’s only prior success. This latest win, therefore, carries particular weight, signifying a potential shift in their rivalry. The Malaysian player’s ability to adapt and overcome a challenging opponent speaks volumes about her dedication and skill.

In the other semi-final, Satomi Watanabe of Japan defeated Georgina Kennedy of England in straight sets, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, setting up a compelling final showdown between Sivasangari and Watanabe. Sivasangari’s journey to the final is a testament to her perseverance and mental fortitude, and she will undoubtedly be looking to capitalize on her momentum and secure the Grasshopper Cup title.

The win is a boost for Malaysian squash and further solidifies Sivasangari’s position as a leading player on the PSA Squash Tour. Her performance in Zurich has captivated fans and showcased her potential for continued success in the world of professional squash





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Sivasangari Subramanian Amina Orfi Grasshopper Cup Squash PSA Squash Tour Zurich Semi-Final Malaysia Egypt

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