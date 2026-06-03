Siti Saerah Supports Son's Move to Kuantan, Despite Sadness

Singer Siti Saerah reveals her son Ahmad Dayyan has moved to Kuantan to live with his father. She supports his decision, though it brings her sadness. His singing career continues under contract.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian singer Siti Saerah , also known as Siti Nursairah Tarudin, has opened up about her son Ahmad Dayyan 's decision to move to Kuantan to live with his father, Saiful Anuar.

In a recent interview, Saerah revealed that the move was entirely her son's choice, and she fully supports whatever is best for him. As a mother, she said she never stands in the way of his wishes if he believes a decision is for his own good. When children reach their teenage years, they develop their own preferences and make independent choices, and she respects that.

Saerah admitted that letting go has been emotionally difficult, confessing that she felt so sad she could barely sleep. However, she emphasized that every mother experiences such sadness, but she accepts it as his choice. She continues to pray for his well-being and hopes that this change brings positive transformation in his life.

She noted that young people can be unpredictable, with their own desires, and it is best to let them follow their paths as long as they find happiness and improvement. As a mother, she finds joy in her child's happiness and always prays for the best for him. Despite the geographical distance, Saerah confirmed that Ahmad Dayyan's singing career remains active, including his contract with World Peace Music.

She explained that he recently signed a contract for a song, and no matter what, he must fulfill his work obligations. She has advised him to complete all pending commitments. As a mother, her role is to pray for his success and future, regardless of the choices he makes. Saerah expressed hope that his move will lead to personal growth and professional achievements.

She also highlighted that the entertainment industry demands dedication, and she trusts her son will handle his responsibilities. The singer's candid remarks shed light on the challenges of parenting a teenager in the public eye, balancing personal desires with career demands. Saerah's story resonates with many parents who face similar transitions, emphasizing the importance of unconditional support and faith in their children's decisions.

Meanwhile, fans have shown overwhelming support for both Saerah and Ahmad Dayyan, wishing them the best in this new chapter. The family's bond remains strong despite the physical separation, with Saerah maintaining open communication and encouragement. She concludes by reiterating that a mother's love is unwavering, and she will always be there for her son, no matter where life takes him.

This narrative underscores the universal theme of letting go while holding on to love, a delicate balance that defines modern parenting. Saerah's experience serves as a reminder that sometimes the greatest act of love is allowing those we cherish to carve their own paths, even if it means stepping aside and watching from a distance. The singer remains optimistic about the future, confident that her son's journey will be filled with learning and joy.

As Ahmad Dayyan settles into his new life in Kuantan, the entertainment community watches with interest, eager to see how this change influences his artistry. For now, Saerah focuses on her own career while staying connected with her son through technology and regular visits. She acknowledges that parenting never ends, but evolves, requiring patience and trust. In a world where children often seek independence early, Saerah's approach offers a blueprint for respectful and loving guidance.

Her story is not just about a celebrity family; it reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of raising adolescents in a fast-changing society. By sharing her vulnerability, Saerah has touched many hearts, sparking conversations about family dynamics, sacrifice, and the enduring power of maternal love





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Siti Saerah Ahmad Dayyan Kuantan Motherhood Career

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