SIS Forum Report Reveals Top Causes of Muslim Marriage Breakdowns in Malaysia Over a Decade

A comprehensive analysis of the 10-year Telenisa report by SIS Forum (Malaysia) uncovers communication problems, domestic violence, and infidelity as the leading causes of Muslim marriage dissolutions from 2016 to 2025, affecting thousands of women and highlighting socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

A landmark report by Muslim advocacy group SIS Forum ( Malaysia ) has identified communication problems , domestic violence , and infidelity as the primary drivers behind the dissolution of Muslim marriages in the country over the past decade.

The findings, derived from the organization's free legal advice service Telenisa, span the years 2016 to 2025 and encompass thousands of cases, painting a stark picture of marital strife often intertwined with financial hardship and limited access to justice. The data reveals that out of 4,761 individuals who sought assistance from Telenisa during this ten-year period, approximately 90 percent were women.

A significant majority, 92.9 percent, had been married for more than one year, indicating that the issues were not temporary early marital conflicts but rather persistent and often worsening problems left unaddressed. Of these clients, 3,438 cases specifically involved marriage breakdowns. The top three reasons-communication problems, domestic violence, and infidelity-accounted for 56.6 percent of these marital dissolutions. SIS Forum emphasized that communication failure is not merely a common disagreement but has the potential to escalate into more severe issues.

The peaks in domestic violence and infidelity cases in 2021 suggest a correlation with broader societal stressors, possibly including the economic and social impacts of the pandemic. The organization noted that these conflicts often involve emotional instability, betrayal, and power imbalances, ultimately leading to separation. While polygamy and financial reasons appeared with lower frequency in the statistics, SIS Forum cautioned against dismissing their significance.

These factors often exist as underlying or compounding elements within larger conflicts, such as those involving infidelity or chronic communication breakdowns. The report's 2025-specific data showed a shift in rankings, with domestic violence taking the top spot, followed by communication problems and husbands' failure to provide maintenance (nafkah). This underscores an immediate need for interventions that address financial literacy and spousal responsibilities within Islamic family law.

The organization advocated for the integration of financial management and Syariah rights education into both pre-marriage and post-marital counseling courses, arguing that structured, comprehensive interventions are essential to equip couples with the skills needed to navigate marital challenges without resorting to violence. The socioeconomic profile of Telenisa's clients further highlights the vulnerability of the community served.

A striking 66.4 percent of the 4,761 clients earned less than RM1,000 per month, a figure that illustrates the economic precarity intersecting with legal and marital disputes. Moreover, 90.9 percent of all clients were women, and 71.5 percent specifically requested guidance on their rights and legal protections under Islamic family law. These statistics point to a gendered dimension of marital instability, where women, particularly those with limited financial means, seek legal recourse and information.

Telenisa, established in 2003, has served as a critical lifeline, offering free legal information, guidance, and referrals on issues including marriage, divorce, maintenance, child custody, and domestic violence. Since 2016, it has systematically published annual statistics to inform evidence-based legal reforms, policy development, and institutional improvements. During the launch of the 10-year and 2025 statistics at SD Guthrie Tower in Ara Damansara, Yayasan Sime Darby chief executive officer Dr. Yatela Zainal Abidin highlighted the service's importance.

SIS Forum's recommendations to the government include the short-term integration of financial literacy and Syariah rights modules into mandatory marriage courses. They warn that without such measures, the institution of marriage will continue to weaken.

The report serves as both a diagnostic tool and a call to action, urging policymakers, religious authorities, and community leaders to prioritize proactive education and support systems that address the root causes of marital breakdown-from communication failures and financial stress to domestic abuse-before they lead to irrevocable separation





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SIS Forum Telenisa Muslim Marriage Breakdown Communication Problems Domestic Violence Infidelity Islamic Family Law Malaysia Financial Literacy Pre-Marital Counseling

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