Sinner Stuns with French Open Collapse as Cerundolo Pulls Off Shock Victory

World number one Jannik Sinner suffered a dramatic physical collapse and was beaten in five sets by Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open, blowing the men's tournament wide open. Aryna Sabalenka advanced smoothly in the women's draw.

Paris, May 29 - The men's draw of the French Open was thrown into chaos as world number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo , losing in five sets after appearing to be in total control.

Sinner, who had been dominant on the clay courts throughout the season, was leading by two sets to love and 5-1 in the third set when he began to feel severely ill. The Italian was hit by dizziness and a dramatic loss of energy, taking a medical timeout and needing treatment before ultimately succumbing to a remarkable comeback from the Argentinian qualifier.

The final scoreline read 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 in favor of Cerundolo, who was ranked world number 56. This marks Sinner's earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament since the 2023 French Open and ends his 30-match winning streak that included titles in Rome, Madrid, Monte Carlo, Miami, and Indian Wells. Cerundolo, overwhelmed by the opportunity, played inspired tennis to reach the last 32, where he will face Spanish teenager Martin Landaluce.

Sinner's physical breakdown under the intense Parisian sun was a dominant storyline, but the heat also affected other players. American fifth seed Ben Shelton also bowed out early, losing to Belgium's Raphael Collignon in straight sets. Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime finally progressed to the third round after a patchy run at recent majors, while in the women's event, top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a workmanlike 7-5, 6-2 win over French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Reigning champion Coco Gauff also moved into the last 32, as did former world number one Naomi Osaka, who reached the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2018. Sixth seed Amanda Anisimova benefited from a retirement to also progress





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French Open Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo Tennis Grand Slam Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff

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Sinner's Shocking Early Exit Throws French Open Wide OpenWorld number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning five-set defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open, collapsing after leading by two sets. The unexpected loss, amid physical struggles, dismantles the seemingly predetermined narrative of the men's draw and creates a chaotic battle for the title among remaining contenders including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud. On the women's side, top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced smoothly, while Naomi Osaka and teenager Moise Kouame also progressed.

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