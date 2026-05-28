Sinner's Shocking Early Exit Throws French Open Wide Open

World number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning five-set defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open, collapsing after leading by two sets. The unexpected loss, amid physical struggles, dismantles the seemingly predetermined narrative of the men's draw and creates a chaotic battle for the title among remaining contenders including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud. On the women's side, top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced smoothly, while Naomi Osaka and teenager Moise Kouame also progressed.

In a seismic shift that reconfigured the entire landscape of the 2026 French Open , world number one Jannik Sinner was sensationally eliminated in the second round at Roland Garros .

The Italian, who had dominated the claycourt season with victories at Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome, succumbed to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a dramatic five-set encounter: 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. Sinner's collapse from a two-set lead and a 5-1 advantage in the third set marks one of the most stunning upsets in recent Grand Slam history and utterly dismantles the narrative of a predictable men's tournament following the absence of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and the diminished threat of record goal-seeker Novak Djokovic.

The physical toll of a relentless claycourt schedule appeared to exact its revenge on Sinner. He reported dizziness and a severe lack of energy, stating he began the match hitting cleanly but ultimately "hit the wall.

" Cerundolo, displaying remarkable mental fortitude, capitalized on his opponent's visible distress, noting that Sinner suffered from cramp and his level dramatically dropped. The victory represents a monumental career achievement for the Argentine and provides a cathartic moment for his family, as his older brother Francisco also won his match on the same day. With Sinner's campaign extinguished, the men's draw is now a wide-open scramble. Novak Djokovic, seeking a record 25th major title, will see renewed belief.

Second seed Alexander Zverev, a three-time major finalist, emerges as a primary contender to secure his elusive maiden Grand Slam victory. Other hopefuls like twice finalist Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, and the young Spanish talent Rafael Jodar now have their paths cleared significantly. The tournament, which seemed destined for a duel between Sinner and Alcaraz, is now a complex puzzle with no clear favorite. On the women's side, the action proceeded more according to script on a warm Parisian afternoon.

Top seed and world number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot. Defending champion Coco Gauff also progressed smoothly, dispatching Egypt's Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2. These two, finalists in 2025 alongside four-time champion Iga Swiatek, remain the dominant favorites for the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka continued her resurgence with a gritty 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Donna Vekic, announcing her return to contention at the business end of a Grand Slam. American Amanda Anisimova, a 2019 Paris semi-finalist, also moved into the third round after her opponent Julia Grabher retired due to illness. The day provided a fairytale moment for French fans as 17-year-old wildcard Moise Kouame staged a heroic comeback against Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo.

Kouame won a nearly five-hour marathon 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(10-8) to reach the third round. He becomes only the fifth-youngest man to achieve the feat at Roland Garros in the professional era. The teenager credited the absent Carlos Alcaraz as an inspiration, highlighting the unpredictable and inspirational nature of the sport as the tournament moves forward without its top seed





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Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo French Open Roland Garros Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff

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