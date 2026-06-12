Singer M. Nasir Sues MyTeksi Over Unauthorized Beverage Branding

A lawsuit filed by veteran artist M. Nasir and his company demands billions of ringgits in damages after a rideshare platform used his name to promote drinks without consent.

Veteran Malaysian singer‑songwriter M. Nasir , whose legal name is Datuk Mohd Nasir Mohamed, has brought a legal action against a Grab‑owned ride‑hailing company called MyTeksi Sdn Bhd.

The claim was lodged in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on 12 June and seeks more than five million ringgits in damages, alongside specific injunctive relief. The singing legend, now 68 years old, is joined by his business arm Luncai Emas Sdn Bhd in filing the suit.

Both parties allege that the rideshare platform used the artist's name and brand without permission to promote a line of beverages sold through its online marketplace, thereby constituting false advertising and a misuse of the performer's reputation. The lawsuits underline that no formal agreement or licensing arrangement was made to allow the company to commercially exploit Mn Nasir's identity.

In the writ, the plaintiffs demanded that MyTeksi halt all marketing that claims association with the singer, and asked that the company and its agents cease any continued representation. The suit also calls for a disclosure of profits generated from the production and sale of drinks marketed under the branding of the singer.

The defendants are required by the court, if the plaintiffs are granted, to present in full the financial statements detailing revenue, margin and net profit figures for the period in question, all within seven days of the trial. In addition to obtaining an accounting, Mr Nasir's legal team seeks the payment of exemplary damages in the amount of three million ringgits, as well as an aggravated damages award of two million.

These claims are meant to compensate for the damage to the singer's public image and potential loss of future endorsement opportunities that might have existed had the company respected the artist's intellectual property rights. The case raises significant questions about the use of celebrity names in commercial advertising across digital platforms in Malaysia.

While the ridesharing firm argues that the branding was implied as an official partnership that did not require explicit consent, the defense team will need to demonstrate that the marketing material did not constitute an endorsement that could be confusing or misleading for consumers. The legal precedent for such disputes is limited, but the High Court has before exercised its authority in cases where brand names were exploited to enhance product appeal.

The court hearing is set to take place in the coming months, during which both sides will present documentary evidence and witnesses to support their respective positions. Outcome could set a benchmark for how digital marketplaces handle celebrity licensing agreements and brand usage in the future, and could have broader implications for other artists who wish to protect their personal brands outside of the traditional music and entertainment industries





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M. Nasir Myteksi Brand Misuse Damages Legal Dispute

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