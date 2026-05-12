Singer 2026 – Malaysia: Debut Singers Revealed, Competition Set to Begin

Astro has officially revealed the line-up for Singer 2026 – Malaysia, with acclaimed Malaysian singers Jaclyn Victor, Priscilla Abby and Vanessa Reynauld among the six debut singers. The competition will begin by filling two remaining slots through its first episode, with nearly 30 singers competing in a high-stakes elimination round. The winner will advance to represent Malaysia internationally as part of the wider Singer franchise.

Acclaimed Malaysian singers Jaclyn Victor, Priscilla Abby and Vanessa Reynauld are among the six debut singers announced for Singer 2026 – Malaysia , as Astro officially revealed the line-up for the upcoming music competition.

Their participation has generated strong interest among fans, with all three singers widely recognised for their vocal strength and stage presence. As part of the initial line-up, they are expected to draw attention as the competition unfolds. Joining them are Geraldine Gan, Uriah See and Nicole Lai, completing a group of six Malaysian artistes who bring diverse musical styles and performance strengths to the stage, setting up a competitive and dynamic season.

The talk of the town (even before the reveal! ) Supported by Lausanjee as presenting title sponsor and supported by Mah Sing as main sponsor, the programme has already sparked conversations on social media ahead of its premiere. Anticipation around the question of “Who are the debut singers? ” led up to the official reveal at a launch event held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, where fans and invited guests gathered for an immersive preview of the show.

To add to the excitement beyond the launch event, Astro will also feature all six debut singers of Singer 2026 – Malaysia on a limited-time 3D DOOH display at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Fans who missed the showcase can visit Pavilion KL from 9 May to 15 May 2026 to experience the immersive display and capture their own photo moment.

Produced through a collaboration between Astro and Mango TV, Singer 2026 – Malaysia marks a new chapter in regional entertainment collaboration, reflecting Astro’s continued efforts to elevate local talent within an internationally recognised competition format. Through this platform, Malaysian artistes are given the opportunity to showcase their abilities on a wider stage, with the winner advancing to represent Malaysia internationally as part of the wider Singer franchise.

The competition will begin by filling two remaining slots through its first episode, which will feature nearly 30 singers competing in a high-stakes elimination round. Two performers will advance to complete the Top 8, ahead of the main competition phase. From the second episode onwards, singers will perform live each week in vocal performances that test endurance, technique and stage presence.

Each performance will be evaluated by an audience panel, adding an additional layer of transparency and challenge to the format. As the first edition focused on Malaysia, Singer 2026 – Malaysia not only highlights vocal competition but also showcases the diversity of Malaysian musical talent to a broader audience.

The inclusion of Jaclyn Victor and Vanessa Reynauld, along with Priscilla Abby, Geraldine Gan, Uriah See and Nicole Lai, reflects the range of musical styles and backgrounds brought together on one stage. Don’t miss out! Stay tuned starting this 30 May Singer 2026 – Malaysia will air over six episodes starting 30 May 2026, every Saturday at 8.30pm on Astro AEC (Channel 306), as well as on Astro GO, On Demand and sooka.

Subscribe to the Astro One Entertainment Pack from RM49.99/month, offering more than 90 entertainment channels. Enjoy a wide range of popular content, including Singer 2026 – Malaysia, as well as top programmes from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. For more information, visit astro.com.my or WhatsApp 03-9543 3838





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Singer 2026 – Malaysia Debut Singers Collaboration Between Astro And Mango TV Regional Entertainment Collaboration Elevating Local Talent Musical Competition Vocal Competition Showcasing Diversity Of Malaysian Musical Tale Astro One Entertainment Pack Astro AEC (Channel 306) Astro GO On Demand Sooka Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Immersive Display Limited-Time 3D DOOH Display Social Media Conversations Preview Of The Show High-Stakes Elimination Round Vocal Performances Audience Panel Evaluation Transparency And Challenge To The Format Representing Malaysia Internationally Astro One Entertainment Pack RM49.99/Month More Than 90 Entertainment Channels Popular Content China Hong Kong Taiwan Korea Singapore Malaysia

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