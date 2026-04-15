Singaporean Singer Derrick Hoh Sends Daughter's Name to the Moon on Artemis II

Derrick Hoh, the Singaporean singer, shared his heartwarming experience of sending his daughter Nori's name on NASA's Artemis II mission to the moon. He had almost forgotten about it amidst the demands of family life, including the birth of his second daughter. Nori's name was included on a digital payload that travelled on the spacecraft, giving her a symbolic space adventure. Hoh reflected on the emotional significance, especially given their shared reading of 'Guess How Much I Love You,' and shared a commemorative boarding pass.

Singapore an singer Derrick Hoh shared a heartwarming story of how his daughter, affectionately known as Nori , participated in NASA 's Artemis II mission, a journey around the moon from April 1 to 10. Hoh revealed that he had registered Nori 's name on NASA 's website for the 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' campaign towards the end of last year. He had almost forgotten about it amidst the whirlwind of life, particularly with the recent birth of his second daughter, Shari, on February 27. The news resurfaced on April 13 when Hoh's castmates in a group chat mentioned Artemis II and its connection to their musical, prompting a sudden realization.

He described the experience as a profound moment, highlighting that his daughter's name was part of a digital payload stored on a tiny memory card aboard the spacecraft, tucked alongside a plush space mascot named Rise. This meant 'Nori Hoh' embarked on a space adventure, traveling with the Artemis II crew members, including NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The journey took her name beyond Earth, around the Moon, and back home. Hoh expressed deep emotions, reflecting on how a part of his daughter had traveled farther than most people ever will. This experience connected directly to their shared moments and their favorite book.

Hoh's recollection of the experience was filled with a sense of wonder and disbelief, underscoring the magnitude of the event. He expressed his joy that Nori's name was a part of the Artemis II mission. The singer also emphasized the significance of the experience in light of the frequent readings of the British children's book Guess How Much I Love You (1994) with Nori. Hoh highlighted the iconic line, 'I love you right up to the moon and back,' and how this mission gave a literal meaning to that expression. He initially viewed the phrase as an immeasurable feeling, but now, he realized that a part of his daughter had actually made the physical journey. Hoh expressed that he almost missed this milestone, emphasizing how the day-to-day routines with his two young daughters, Nori and Shari, overshadowed the fact that Nori's name was part of such a groundbreaking event. He shared a photo of himself with Nori holding the commemorative Artemis II boarding pass bearing her name, a poignant symbol of their space adventure. This highlights the personal connection and lasting impact of this participation.

The inclusion of Nori's name on the Artemis II mission signifies a memorable experience for both Hoh and his daughter. The mission offered the public a chance to send their names along on the test flight as part of a campaign that launched in September 2023 and allowed participants to download a commemorative boarding pass. The names were stored on an SD card which flew with the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission. This mission represents a step forward in space exploration and offers an opportunity for a personal connection to space exploration. The whole campaign offers people, like Hoh, a way to be included in the historic journey. The singer shared his appreciation for being able to include his daughter in such an iconic event. The sentimental value of this mission extends beyond just a name on a card, it embodies the love, memory and imagination between a father and daughter





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Derrick Hoh Artemis II Nori Space Mission NASA Moon Celebrity Singapore

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