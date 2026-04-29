Singaporean Man's Jail Term Increased for Role in Scam Syndicate

A Singaporean man involved in a syndicate selling anonymous messaging accounts to scammers had his jail sentence extended after a prosecution appeal. The syndicate facilitated scams resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

A Singapore an man, Tan Shay Howe, 48, has had his jail sentence increased to four years, four months and two weeks after an appeal by the prosecution.

He was originally sentenced to 3½ years and two weeks, along with an $11,000 fine, for his involvement in a syndicate that sold anonymous accounts on messaging platforms to scammers. The High Court panel increased his sentence by 10 months specifically for the two laundering charges, while the fine related to his involvement with an organised criminal group under the Organised Crime Act (OCA) remained unchanged.

The court emphasized the need to deter the facilitation of scams, which have caused significant financial losses to Singaporeans. The syndicate, operating between November 2023 and May 2024, generated over $887,000 in profits by selling WhatsApp and WeChat accounts, primarily to customers in Malaysia, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Police investigations linked SIM cards seized from the syndicate to more than 2,300 scam reports, totaling $51 million in reported losses between January and May 2024.

Tan, a car mechanic, is the first member of the syndicate to be sentenced, with cases against six other Singaporean individuals – Alvin Kok Jun Keat, Ryle Low, Ronnie Low, Aaron Oh Xiang Wen, Royston Ng Mingyang, and Bervis Yon Kai Chin – still pending. The operation began when Alvin Kok Jun Keat discovered a device capable of receiving numerous SMS messages, leading to a plan to create and sell anonymous messaging accounts.

Tan became involved in December 2022, initially investing $25,000 alongside Ronnie Low, who contributed insufficient funds to meet a $100,000 investment target for a 51% share of the profits. Later, Tan took over the business in early 2024, paying Kok $10,000 monthly as compensation. He further expanded the operation by utilizing office space above his son’s motor workshop, charging $3,000 per month for its use.

A raid by the Anti-Scam Command in May 2024 uncovered 24,000 pre-paid SIM cards, 27 SMS modems, and other equipment. The court, in its judgment, applied a sentencing framework for money laundering offenses, assessing the harm caused by Tan’s actions as moderate and his culpability as low to medium. The court highlighted Tan’s significant role as a financier, business owner, and landlord, positioning him as a key figure within the criminal enterprise





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