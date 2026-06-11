Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee pays tribute to late Chinese actor Jin Ze

Eleanor Lee, a Singaporean actress, dedicated a post on Instagram to her friend and co-star, Chinese actor Jin Ze, who died on June 4. The post expressed condolences and appreciation for Jin Ze, who was known for his dedication and humility in his work.

Singapore an actress Eleanor Lee dedicated a post on Instagram to her friend and co-star, Chinese actor Jin Ze , who died on June 4. The 33-year-old, also known as Garvey Jin, reportedly felt unwell after returning home from filming and was later found dead in his apartment in Hangzhou.

The cause of death has not been revealed. On June 6, Lee wrote: "Honestly I do not have the words for this tribute. It was a very sudden news to me. All I can say is you were a great friend and a great person.

We had a lot of fun on set, and you took good care of me. We always said we would meet again whenever we are in the same city. After years and all the work that kept us apart, you were still a good friend I kept in touch with. You will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.





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Singapore Actress Tribute Friend Co-Star Chinese Actor Jin Ze Died Appreciation Dedication Humility Work

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