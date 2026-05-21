Singapore Telecom Reports Strong Results, Open to Australian Partnerships

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the country's largest telecom operator, reported a full-year net profit of S$5.61 billion (US$4.4 billion), driven by gains from stake sales in Bharti Airtel Ltd. Net profit climbed 40% from a year earlier, while underlying earnings would have increased 21%. The company's regional associates Airtel and AIS were standout performers, delivering solid contributions to the Group. Optus saw sustained business momentum while it invested to improve operational resilience, NCS achieved record bookings on the back of strong AI demand and Digital InfraCo achieved new milestones through its Nxera data centre arm. Following the results, the company said its annual dividend reached a record S$0.185. Operating revenue remained steady at S$14.26 billion, while Ebitda and operating company Ebit increased 2% and 9%, respectively, supported by strong contributions from NCS Pte Ltd, Digital InfraCo and Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. Singtel also said it is open to working with potential Australian partners for Optus. The conflict in the Middle East could heighten foreign exchange risks arising from volatility in regional currencies across its markets, which may in turn weigh on translated earnings.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the country's largest telecom operator, reported a full-year net profit of S$5.61 billion (US$4.4 billion), lifted by gains from stake sales in Bharti Airtel Ltd . Net profit climbed 40% from a year earlier, while underlying earnings would have increased 21%, the company said on Thursday.

The company's regional associates Airtel and AIS were standout performers, delivering solid contributions to the Group. Optus saw sustained business momentum while it invested to improve operational resilience, NCS achieved record bookings on the back of strong AI demand and Digital InfraCo achieved new milestones through its Nxera data centre arm. Following the results, the company said its annual dividend reached a record S$0.185.

Operating revenue remained steady at S$14.26 billion, while Ebitda and operating company Ebit increased 2% and 9%, respectively, supported by strong contributions from NCS Pte Ltd, Digital InfraCo and Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. Singtel also said it is open to working with potential Australian partners for Optus. The conflict in the Middle East could heighten foreign exchange risks arising from volatility in regional currencies across its markets, which may in turn weigh on translated earnings





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Singapore Telecom Bharti Airtel Ltd Airtel AIS Optus Optus Australia Optus Optus Pty Ltd NCS NCS Pte Ltd Digital Infraco Nxera Data Centre Arm AI Demand GPU-As-A-Service Facilities AI Capabilities Optus Australia Australian Partners Middle East Foreign Exchange Risks Regional Currencies Translated Earnings

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