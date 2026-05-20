Singapore Stock Market Surpasses Indonesia, Boosting Its Ahead of Rivals

Singapore's stock market has surpassed Indonesia, with Jakarta's total market capitalization declining from a peak in January to US$618 billion while the Singapore market has risen to US$645 billion. Investor concerns, potential reclassification, and negative outlooks from Fitch and Moody's have affected Indonesia's market sentiment. Lion Global Investors' Soh Chih Kai sees potential for a revival, but the current momentum is against Indonesia.

SINGAPORE: Indonesia notches one grim milestone after another, with its stock market surpassed by Singapore . Jakarta's total market capitalization has dipped to US$618 billion, while the Singapore market has risen to US$645 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Investor sentiment has taken a turn for the worse due to various uncertainties, including a potential reclassification to frontier markets and negative outlooks from Fitch and Moody's. Moreover, its benchmark sits at the bottom among global peers, while the rupiah has hit record lows. Lion Global Investors' Soh Chih Kai believes a comeback is possible, but cautions that the current momentum is not in Indonesia's favor.

Singapore's economic stability and government-led market reforms have contributed to its current standing, benefiting from the defensive haven status during the Iran war and on track to outperform Indonesian peers by the most on record in 2026





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Stock Market Indonesia Singapore Total Market Capitalization Market Capitalization Bloomberg Data Investor Sentiment Uncertainties Reclassification To Frontier Markets Negative Outlooks From Fitch And Moody's Benchmark Global Peers Dollarization Revalorization Political Stability Government-Led Market Reforms Economic Stability Defensive Havens Currency Appreciation Iran War Outperforming Peers On Record Historical Performance Capital Flows Relative Standing

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