SINGAPORE SETTLES DOWN ON SCAM SCYNICS: NEARLY 300 INVESTIGATED AFTER POLICE'S STRICT 2-WEEK CRACKDOWN

A two-week crackdown on scam syndicates led to over 750 investigation cases, with a 15-year-old among the nearly 300 persons being scrutinized

People walk past a poster warning of scam threats in the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore December 9, 2025. A 15-year-old is among nearly 300 people being investigated in Singapore.

Singapore police said 295 individuals — comprising 191 men and 104 women aged between 15 and 76 — are suspected of involvement in more than 750 scam cases. The suspects are believed to have acted either as scammers or money mules in schemes involving e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of cheating or money laundering could face up to 10 years in prison, fines, or both. Authorities added that those implicated in mule-related offences could also face restrictions on banking facilities and mobile phone subscriptions aimed at preventing further scam activities.





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Cracking Down On Scam Syndicates Investigating Nearly 300 Individuals Smallest Age In The List Of Suspects Leading To Over 750 Investigation Cases Scheme Involvement Criminal Penalties

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