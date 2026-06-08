Singapore's Economic Growth Reflects Diversity and Strength, Says PM Wong

Singapore's economic growth in the first quarter reflects the country's diversity and strength, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The country is making broad adjustments in areas like economic planning to deal with uncertainty and technological change. The Government still expects inflationary pressures to rise, and there is also uncertainty about how artificial intelligence will impact the job market.

Singapore blocks 14 social media posts suspected of threatening social harmony in the republic. Singapore 's first-quarter growth was solid and reflects the diversity and strength of its economy, but the global outlook remains uncertain, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

The country is making broad adjustments in areas like economic planning to deal with the uncertainty and technological change, but what is most important is its ability to maintain solidarity and unity, he said. Singapore is more diverse than ever before, with people from different backgrounds, different aspirations and perspectives. That diversity is a tremendous source of strength, PM Wong said.

Our greatest strength remains the same - and that's our ability to stay united and move forward together as one people, he said. That's how we continue to thrive and flourish in this next phase, said PM Wong at the dialogue titled Singapore at 61: What's ahead?

But while Singapore beat the initial first-quarter estimate of 4.6 per cent to grow 6 per cent year on year, the full effects of the Middle East conflict have yet to be felt here, he noted. He was speaking as the guest of honour at the dialogue, which was part of the Singapore Press Club's Eminent Speaker Series, presented by the SPH Foundation.

The Government still expects inflationary pressures to rise, and there is also uncertainty about how artificial intelligence will impact the job market, said PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister. He raised the example of electricity prices, and said that current tariffs do not yet reflect the full increase in oil prices due to the crisis, which began in February 2026. This is because of alternative supplies, rerouting and drawing-down of inventories.

These buffers have helped to cushion the impact up to now, he said at the session moderated by The Straits Times associate editor Zakir Hussain. If the disruption continues and buffers start to dwindle, at some point, the impact on the global economy will be more severe, and there may be more shortages, PM Wong said. This will result in more impact on demand and Singapore's growth.

Rising costs in areas like food and fertilisers are also not yet fully accounted for, he added. Singapore will also have to navigate a world that is in the midst of the most important transition to the global order since the end of the Cold War, he said. This transition will take time and be marked by more distributed centres of power.

The US remains the dominant power for the foreseeable future, while China has risen to be its peer competitor. Europe remains a major force, while India is rising rapidly, he said. There are also rising middle powers, including regional groupings like Asean, he added. Fortunately, Singapore is moving from a position of strength because the country has built trusted institutions, deep capabilities, and a strong reputation, he noted.

That is why it recently undertook a major review of its economic strategies, PM Wong said. Recommendations from this include sharpening Singapore's value proposition to the world, and building more resilience in the public and private sectors. It also means continuing to step up assurance and support for Singaporeans, especially in an era of rapid change, PM Wong said.

This is not new and the Government has been doing this consistently over the years, but going forward, it expects change to be faster and more frequent, he said. It is considering what additional moves it can make to strengthen support systems for households, families and workers. Ultimately, its belief is that the best form of social protection for Singaporeans is to enable them to stay adaptable, capable and employable throughout life, PM Wong said.

When asked about the better-than-expected economic growth, he said: We start out by providing as objective an outlook as we can, sometimes, and in fact, many times, we end up doing better than expected. That does not mean the Government's assessment was initially wrong, he said, but rather that Singapore has performed better than expected. That's something we should be proud of, and that's something we should be happy about, he added.

He also hopes growth for the rest of the year is better than initial assessments - current forecasts are for growth at 2 to 4 per cent - but there continues to be uncertainty also from the potential impact of AI on the job market. When asked about jobs going to non-residents and what this means for the Government's report card, PM Wong said one should not look at quarterly job data but at the overall labour market.

He noted that Singapore's economy is more resilient than ever before, and the country is in a better position to deal with the challenges ahead, he said. This is because the Government has been preparing for the future, and has been building up its capabilities and resources, he added.

The Government is also working to create more opportunities for Singaporeans, and to ensure that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the changing economy, he said. This includes initiatives such as the Professional Conversion Programme, which helps professionals and managers to switch to new industries and jobs, he added. The Government is also working to enhance the employability of Singaporeans, and to help them stay relevant in the job market, he said.

This includes initiatives such as the Career Conversion Programme, which helps workers to acquire new skills and knowledge, and to transition to new industries and jobs, he added. The Government is also working to support small and medium-sized enterprises, and to help them to grow and succeed in the changing economy, he said. This includes initiatives such as the SMEs Go Digital programme, which helps SMEs to adopt digital technologies and to improve their productivity and competitiveness, he added.

The Government is also working to enhance the overall competitiveness of Singapore, and to make it an attractive destination for businesses and investments, he said. This includes initiatives such as the Singapore Economic Development Board, which helps to attract and support businesses in Singapore, he added. The Government is also working to create a more inclusive and equitable society, and to ensure that all Singaporeans have access to opportunities and resources, he said.

This includes initiatives such as the Singaporean Fairness Index, which measures the fairness and equity of policies and programmes, he added. The Government is also working to enhance the overall quality of life in Singapore, and to make it a great place to live, work and play, he said. This includes initiatives such as the Singapore Quality of Life Index, which measures the quality of life in Singapore, he added.

Ultimately, the Government's goal is to create a Singapore that is strong, resilient and prosperous, and where all Singaporeans can thrive and succeed, he said. This is a challenging task, but the Government is committed to working towards this goal, and to making Singapore a better place for all Singaporeans, he added





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