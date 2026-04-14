Singapore's AI Adoption Surges Ahead of Global Peers, Positioning it as a Regional Hub

A new study reveals that Singaporean businesses are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) with greater confidence and speed than their global peers, positioning the city-state as a strong contender for regional AI hub status. The study, conducted by PwC, highlights Singapore's proactive approach to AI investment and implementation, with significantly higher percentages of businesses allocating resources and using AI for competitive advantage compared to the global average. Despite strong momentum, Singapore still lags behind in governance and risk management, but ongoing government initiatives aim to further accelerate AI adoption and innovation.

Singapore an businesses are demonstrating a markedly greater enthusiasm for and rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) compared to their international counterparts, placing the city-state in a prime position to become a leading regional AI hub. This is according to the PwC Global AI performance study, which was released on Monday, as reported by Xinhua. The study's results showcase a significant divergence in AI investment strategies and implementation across global businesses. A key finding is that 67 percent of Singapore an businesses exhibit a higher risk appetite when it comes to investing in AI, a stark contrast to the global average of just 41 percent. Moreover, the study highlights that 63 percent of respondents in Singapore are actively allocating personnel and financial resources based on AI-driven opportunities, surpassing the global average of 51 percent. These figures strongly suggest a proactive and ambitious approach to integrating AI into business operations within Singapore .

This proactive stance extends beyond mere adoption. The study also reveals that approximately 43 percent of Singaporean companies are utilizing AI to compete beyond their immediate sectors. This figure more than doubles the global average, which stands at 20 percent. The willingness to expand AI’s competitive scope signifies a strategic foresight and a drive to disrupt traditional business boundaries. Furthermore, 30 percent of Singaporean businesses reported having replaced outdated information technology (IT) infrastructure, which is a significant jump from the global average of 18 percent. This indicates a commitment to modernizing IT systems to better accommodate and leverage AI capabilities, ultimately driving efficiency and innovation.

Conducted between July and September 2025, the survey gathered responses from over 1,200 senior executives representing large corporations worldwide, with a sample of 30 respondents from Singapore. The local sample was largely composed of representatives from the banking and capital markets sectors, as well as technology hardware and software firms. The focus of the study reveals interesting insights into how different regions utilize AI. While globally 37 percent of firms primarily employ AI for data analysis, prediction, and recommendation purposes, only 20 percent of Singaporean respondents indicated doing so. Instead, 17 percent of Singapore companies are already employing AI in more advanced and autonomous applications. This usage is more than twice the global rate of 8 percent, suggesting a focus on leveraging AI for automation and self-optimization.

Despite the strong momentum and the leadership shown in AI adoption, PwC noted that Singapore still lags behind established global AI leaders in some critical execution areas. In the realm of governance and risk management, the study showed that 53 percent of Singaporean firms reported having strong and up-to-date cybersecurity protections for their AI systems. However, this percentage falls short when compared to the 69 percent observed among top-performing global peers. These observations underscore the importance of addressing cybersecurity challenges and ensuring proper risk management in AI adoption.

The survey's findings come as Singapore accelerates its national AI strategy. In 2025, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the AI Verify Foundation took significant steps to instill trust in generative AI. They are doing so through initiatives such as the Global AI Assurance Pilot. The government's commitment to AI is further demonstrated through the recent announcements of the 2026 Budget. The budget plans for the establishment of a National AI Council and sector-specific AI initiatives. They are focusing on advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance, and healthcare. These initiatives are being accompanied by regulatory sandboxes and enhanced tax incentives, further encouraging AI adoption and innovation. The comprehensive approach that Singapore is taking, which combines strategic investments, regulatory support, and a focus on building a robust AI ecosystem, reinforces the city-state's aspiration to become a leading AI hub in the region.





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