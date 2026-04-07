Singapore Red Cross Launches Initiative to Protect Vulnerable Groups from Hot and Hazy Weather

The Singapore Red Cross is deploying 700 volunteers to help vulnerable groups cope with hot and hazy weather conditions. The initiative will provide care packs including portable fans, face masks, water tumblers, and informational pamphlets, targeting elderly citizens, outdoor migrant workers, children, youth, and persons with disabilities. The program is a response to rising temperatures and the forecast of El Nino.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is launching a major initiative to protect vulnerable populations from the effects of hot and hazy weather. Over the next three months, the organization plans to mobilize approximately 700 volunteers to assist those most at risk. This proactive measure, which began on April 6th, is a direct response to anticipated extreme temperatures and potential haze conditions.

The SRC's primary focus will be on beneficiaries of its existing local programs, including elderly citizens living alone, outdoor migrant workers, children, youth from lower-income households, and persons with disabilities. This project represents the first time the SRC has specifically designed and distributed care packs focused on heat and haze protection. These packs are carefully curated to provide essential items and information. They include portable fans, face masks, water tumblers to ensure hydration, and informative pamphlets, printed in multiple languages: Chinese, Malay, Tamil, and English. The initiative is a critical step in mitigating the health risks associated with rising temperatures and potential air quality issues.\The initial phase of the program will prioritize the needs of around 75 individuals who are over 80 years old and reside alone. These individuals are already participants in established SRC programs such as the Home Monitoring and Eldercare service and the ElderAid program. This targeted approach ensures that the most vulnerable members of the community receive immediate assistance. The SRC’s commitment to providing support to these elderly residents highlights its dedication to protecting those most susceptible to the adverse health impacts of extreme weather. This is particularly important given the forecasted weather patterns. Other target groups include children and youth from lower-income households, persons with disabilities, and outdoor migrant workers. The SRC recognizes the importance of reaching those most in need. The initiative reflects a comprehensive approach to community welfare, acknowledging the diverse vulnerabilities within the population.\The decision to launch this initiative is driven by concerns surrounding the impending weather conditions. Reports from The Straits Times indicate that daily maximum temperatures in some locations could surpass 35 degrees Celsius during the first half of April. Furthermore, scientists are forecasting the arrival of the El Nino weather phenomenon later in the year. This phenomenon is typically associated with drier and hotter conditions, which could exacerbate heat-related health issues and potentially worsen air quality. The SRC's swift response to these emerging challenges demonstrates its preparedness and dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of the community. The careful selection of items included in the care packs and the multi-lingual informational materials provided reflect the SRC's consideration for the needs of diverse segments of the population. The initiative also underlines the importance of collaboration and community engagement in addressing public health challenges during periods of extreme weather, and the crucial role that volunteers play in supporting vulnerable communities





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Singapore Red Cross Hot Weather Haze Vulnerable Groups Elderly Migrant Workers Care Packs Volunteers El Nino

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