Singapore Philanthropist Laurence Lien Named Among World's Top 100 in Philanthropy

Laurence Lien, chairman of Lien Foundation and co-founder of Asia Philanthropy Circle, has been recognized by Time magazine for his innovative approach to philanthropy, including a project that cuts out middlemen for Bangladeshi workers.

Singapore philanthropist Laurence Lien , chairman of the Lien Foundation and co-founder of the Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC), has been named one of the world's 100 most influential people in philanthropy by Time magazine.

He is the only Singaporean on the 2026 list, released in its May 25 issue. Lien, 55, said he appreciates the recognition but values more the opportunity to highlight Asian philanthropy on a global stage, where it is often underrepresented. Lien's recognition comes as his foundation and partners tackle systemic issues in labor migration through the Alternative Entry Pathway project.

This initiative directly recruits, trains, and places Bangladeshi workers with employers in Singapore, bypassing middlemen who typically charge S$12,000 to S$15,000 per worker. Under the new model, workers pay less than S$5,000 for training, medical screening, flights, and other costs. Since late 2023, over 150 workers have been placed, significantly reducing their debt burden. Lien explained that heavy debt gives employers disproportionate power, making workers vulnerable to exploitation.

The project, a collaboration among APC, BRAC, social enterprise BOP Hub, and another Singapore partner, aims to create a scalable model to benefit many more workers. Lien has spent nearly two decades working full-time on philanthropy through the Lien Foundation, established by his grandfather, Lien Ying Chow. He steered the foundation toward radical philanthropy, focusing on root causes and innovative solutions.

For example, it piloted an early detection and intervention program for children with developmental needs in mainstream preschools, later scaled up by the government. It also established Asia's first palliative care research center at Duke-NUS Medical School. In 2024, the Lien Foundation donated S$24.4 million, making it Singapore's fifth-largest private donor, supporting eldercare, children, and palliative care. Lien co-founded APC with Stanley Tan to foster collaboration among philanthropists.

APC now has 64 members across Asia and supports projects on early childhood development and climate. In 2023, they launched the Asia Community Foundation (ACF), which helps donors set up donor-advised funds with a minimum of S$1 million over five years, providing guidance and disbursing over S$48 million in grants since its founding. Lien joins Time's list alongside figures like Michael Dell and pop star Rihanna.

He remains focused on systemic change, viewing philanthropy not as mere charity but as a catalyst for solving deep-rooted social issues through collaboration and innovation





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